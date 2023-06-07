Celestial North's New Single 'Otherworld' Out This Week As Debuted On 6Music This Morning!





The lead single and title track Otherworld - is a sublime rush of celestial pop, enveloping tribal rhythms and twinkling instrumentals. Haunting mantras and hymn-like harmonies are bathed in the dawn light, anchored by a repeated refrain "don't look back and you'll never feel broken" that's at once comforting and transportative. Celestial North explains that 'Otherworld' is "A rabble-rousing pick-me-up on days when life feels a bit much, a reminder that it will all be ok and that we are never truly alone in this world. Providing the beat and movement of life for us all to shake it off together."



Deeply influenced by her natural surroundings and wild Scottish upbringing, the album was co-recorded and produced with Woody (Sea Power) in the Lake District, creating a stunning tapestry of work that adds a human heart and touch to elements of dream pop, electro-pop, folktronica, gaze, and techno, offering an escape to new realms, adventurous and futuristic, yet with its roots in ancient civilisations of the past. Weaving her self-proclaimed 'Pagan euphoria' across eleven startling songs, Otherworld is another marvelous step forward in her artistry and is the product of years of honing and refining her songwriting and sound.



Premiered by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music, the single 'Otherworld' follows the success of 'When The Gods Dance' which also received airplay from the BBC, Amazing Radio, and various BBC Introducing shows - garnering praise from the likes of Roddy Hart at BBC



'Stunning. An uplifting, beautiful dreamscape to Utopia and might be the best music you'll hear this week" Chris Hawkins , BBC

'This dreamy, effervescent synth-pop from Edinburgh's Celestial North at once evokes a witchy, wiccan naturalism and a music festival dance tent.' - Snack Magazine.

''Majestic - full of hypnotic rhythms…' - Roddy Hart, BBC

'Luscious, ethereal…' - Under The Radar.

'Viking Dreamfolk to dance and soar to…' - Higher Plain Music.

Single radio play embargo 6th of June 9am. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scottish, Lake District-based artist, Celestial North announces the release of her wonderful debut album Otherworld. Celestial North beckons you into her shimmering and ethereal world of spiralling wyrd-pop - a cosmic detour into a land of impossibility and beauty, bathed in folklore.The lead single and title track Otherworld - is a sublime rush of celestial pop, enveloping tribal rhythms and twinkling instrumentals. Haunting mantras and hymn-like harmonies are bathed in the dawn light, anchored by a repeated refrain "don't look back and you'll never feel broken" that's at once comforting and transportative. Celestial North explains that 'Otherworld' is "A rabble-rousing pick-me-up on days when life feels a bit much, a reminder that it will all be ok and that we are never truly alone in this world. Providing the beat and movement of life for us all to shake it off together."Deeply influenced by her natural surroundings and wild Scottish upbringing, the album was co-recorded and produced with Woody (Sea Power) in the Lake District, creating a stunning tapestry of work that adds a human heart and touch to elements of dream pop, electro-pop, folktronica, gaze, and techno, offering an escape to new realms, adventurous and futuristic, yet with its roots in ancient civilisations of the past. Weaving her self-proclaimed 'Pagan euphoria' across eleven startling songs, Otherworld is another marvelous step forward in her artistry and is the product of years of honing and refining her songwriting and sound.Premiered by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music, the single 'Otherworld' follows the success of 'When The Gods Dance' which also received airplay from the BBC, Amazing Radio, and various BBC Introducing shows - garnering praise from the likes of Roddy Hart at BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellatly of Amazing Radio, and Tom Salmon of BBC Introducing. The gorgeous follow-up 'The Nature of Light' received a similar response on radio and online and was featured in Under The Radar and Snack Magazine. The instrumental lushness of 'Yarrow' completed a trilogy of releases in 2022.'Stunning. An uplifting, beautiful dreamscape to Utopia and might be the best music you'll hear this week" Chris Hawkins , BBC Radio 6 Music'This dreamy, effervescent synth-pop from Edinburgh's Celestial North at once evokes a witchy, wiccan naturalism and a music festival dance tent.' - Snack Magazine.''Majestic - full of hypnotic rhythms…' - Roddy Hart, BBC Radio Scotland.'Luscious, ethereal…' - Under The Radar.'Viking Dreamfolk to dance and soar to…' - Higher Plain Music.Single radio play embargo 6th of June 9am.



