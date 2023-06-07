Jon Regen Releases New Single "My Song For You" Featuring Rob Thomas From 'Satisfied Mind' Out July 11, 2023





Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson, the track began on Regen's vintage Wurlitzer electric piano. "'My Song for You' was the last song I wrote for the new album," Regen explains. "I became a parent later in life, so a lot of my inspiration these days comes from parenthood. The track is like a space-age lullaby, and it quite literally wrote itself. After I found the chords on my Wurlitzer, the words just came out. It's like a hymn to my kids, telling them I'll always be there, no matter what. I got deep into a



"My Song For You"" follows the release of "



Regen's new album Satisfied Mind is a genre-blurring tour de force that marries a myriad of musical styles alongside a cast of legends. On his tenth release as a leader, Regen weaves a wild sonic web that effortlessly links his instrumental jazz roots with pop panache, electronic experimentation and more. It's an album as fresh as it is familiar, melding humor, heart and art into a sound all its own.



Besides Thomas, the album also features a cast of musical luminaries like Ron Carter, Dave McMurray, Pino Palladino, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks) and others.



Regen has worn a multitude of hats in his career - from a sought-after sideman with artists like



"I called the album Satisfied Mind because it's the first time a collection of songs truly sounds like me," Regen explains. "I love a good song and a great solo, but there are also moments on this record that are full of surprises. Plus, having my heroes like Ron, Pino and Rob come and leave it all on the mat - well, that's the icing on the cake."



Satisfied Mind follows Regen's acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of



Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Satisfied Mind with shows at



Satisfied Mind Tracklist:

1) Nobody But You (feat. Ron Carter and Dave McMurray)

2) Wake Me Up (feat. Pino Palladino)

3) Hello, Old Friend

4) Eye of the Hurricane (feat. Dave McMurray)

5) Satisfied Mind (feat. Larry Goldings)

6) Gino

7) Everyday

8) For Keith

9) Son Rise

10) My Song for You (feat. Rob Thomas) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released "My Song for You," the third single from his forthcoming album Satisfied Mind, due out July 11 via Symphonic. The affecting song features pop singing/songwriting powerhouse Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty on background vocals.Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson, the track began on Regen's vintage Wurlitzer electric piano. "'My Song for You' was the last song I wrote for the new album," Regen explains. "I became a parent later in life, so a lot of my inspiration these days comes from parenthood. The track is like a space-age lullaby, and it quite literally wrote itself. After I found the chords on my Wurlitzer, the words just came out. It's like a hymn to my kids, telling them I'll always be there, no matter what. I got deep into a Paul McCartney phase while we were making this record - listening to his solo albums as well as the Beatles with my kids. So there's definitely nods to him, especially with the strings and synths. When my producer Matt Johnson from Jamiroquai had the idea to have a choir of voices, I asked my longtime friend Rob Thomas if he'd lend a hand, along with Judith Owen, Katie Jacoby and Jeremy Stacey. I love the song because it's simple and stays with you, but at the same time, we made it fun and weird and cool.""My Song For You"" follows the release of " Nobody But You " featuring Ron Carter and Dave McMurray that was praised by Riff Magazine and is currently on its fourth week on Jazz FM's "A List" playlist. It also follows the release of the album's title track that premiered on Jamie Cullum's famed BBC Radio 2 program and received acclaim and playlisting from Jazziz, Sirius XM and more.Regen's new album Satisfied Mind is a genre-blurring tour de force that marries a myriad of musical styles alongside a cast of legends. On his tenth release as a leader, Regen weaves a wild sonic web that effortlessly links his instrumental jazz roots with pop panache, electronic experimentation and more. It's an album as fresh as it is familiar, melding humor, heart and art into a sound all its own.Besides Thomas, the album also features a cast of musical luminaries like Ron Carter, Dave McMurray, Pino Palladino, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks) and others.Regen has worn a multitude of hats in his career - from a sought-after sideman with artists like Little Jimmy Scott and Kyle Eastwood, to an acclaimed solo artist in his own right with a Number One Billboard album and a discography chock full of cameos by musical legends. He was also the longtime Editor of Keyboard Magazine, a writer for outlets like the New York Times and Variety, and the creator and host of the popular worldwide radio show "New York Notes" that ran for nearly 100 episodes on JazzRadio Berlin and featured guests like Bruce Hornsby, Jackson Browne, Jools Holland and others. So if anyone could pull together a captivating musical cast, it would be Regen."I called the album Satisfied Mind because it's the first time a collection of songs truly sounds like me," Regen explains. "I love a good song and a great solo, but there are also moments on this record that are full of surprises. Plus, having my heroes like Ron, Pino and Rob come and leave it all on the mat - well, that's the icing on the cake."Satisfied Mind follows Regen's acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran.Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Satisfied Mind with shows at Pizza Express Jazz Club in London on June 17, and the Django in New York City on July 11. Tickets are on sale now.Satisfied Mind Tracklist:1) Nobody But You (feat. Ron Carter and Dave McMurray)2) Wake Me Up (feat. Pino Palladino)3) Hello, Old Friend4) Eye of the Hurricane (feat. Dave McMurray)5) Satisfied Mind (feat. Larry Goldings)6) Gino7) Everyday8) For Keith9) Son Rise10) My Song for You (feat. Rob Thomas)



