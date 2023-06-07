Superbloom's Highly Anticipated 'Life's A Blur' EP Out June 8, 2023





Facebook: www.facebook.com/superbloomnyc New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn, NY alternative rock band Superbloom has released "Tiny Bodyguard," the next single off its upcoming EP 'Life's A Blur,' which is scheduled to drop on June 8.The band has been grabbing attention since the March release of "Head First", which received radio play from BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, Triple J, Sirius XMU, and widespread coverage including Uproxx, Stereogum, Consequence and more.Building on that momentum, the band has announced a European headlining tour, which includes a stop at Europe's largest club festival, Reeperbahn Festival, and support from Belgium's up-and-coming Wrong Man. The four-piece will also play an album release show at Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY on June 10, with guests Stay Inside and Woz.'Life's A Blur' is a conscious progression from 2021's breakthrough debut full-length 'Pollen.' The songs have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible.'Life's A Blur' was produced by Superbloom, and recorded by Brian DiMeglio (Bartees Strange, Quinton Brock) at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing/mastering by Zach Tuch (Touché Amore, Cafuné's 'Tek It', Silverstein). The album art is by Houston-based psychedelic collage artist, Patrick Turk.US Vinyl Pre-Order: https://wearesuperbloom.myshopify.comUK and Europe Vinyl Pre-Order: https://bit.ly/3lhxVrBStream "Tiny Bodyguard" on DSPs: https://linktr.ee/superbloomnycStream the "Tiny Bodyguard" below:The European tour kicks off September 21 in Eindhoven, Netherlands and winds down on October 2nd in London, England. See dates below:9/21 - Eindhoven9/22 - Hamburg (Reeperbahn Festival)9/23 - Berlin9/24 - Cologne9/26 - Frankfurt9/27 - Lille9/28 - Rotterdam9/29 - Gent9/30 - Paris10/2 - LondonRock hasn't had its last gasp yet: Not with bands like Superbloom around. Feverish and raw, and with an instantly memorable punch, Brooklyn's latest rock phenomenon is a group of four guys making the songs that they want to hear. That means searing, overdriven guitars and thrashing drums; heavy, hearty riffs full of fire and flavor; and impassioned, driving vocal melodies that get stuck in your head for weeks on end.It's all about the music for Dave Hoon (vocals/guitars), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass) and Matteo Dix (drums), who came together in 2018. This is much more than four friends jamming in a basement; having played in bands for their whole lives while pursuing full-time careers, they formed Superbloom out of a calling they couldn't deny.With no room for bluffs or half-hearted attempts, Superbloom introduced themselves with 2020's "Level Head," followed the next year by their 12-track debut album "Pollen." The record, mixed by Joe Reinhart and Mastered by Will Yip, received critical praise from such influential outlets as Consequence, Brooklynvegan, Vanyaland, Visions, Knotfest, and Atwood Magazine, and garnered radio airplay from BBC Radio 1, Australia's Triple J, Los Angeles' KCRW and others.'Pollen' represents Superbloom's early era of self-discovery - an era that is already well in the rearview.Superbloom's new EP "Life's a Blur" is music you can feel in your gut: A conscious progression from "Pollen," its songs have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible. Recorded by Brian DiMeglio at Brooklyn Recording Paradise and mixed/mastered by Zach Tuch, these new songs showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as is evident on the new single "Head First."A hard-hitting band with an unapologetic sound, Superbloom is a success story to never give up on your dreams, and they have a lot more in store as they step into a bold new era. "I'd be lying if I said we planned to throw away the playbook for the EP, but I'm glad we did, because everything cool and unfamiliar mushroomed from there — on and off stage," Dave Hoon says. "Pollen is in the rearview and I'm hungry for what's next."Superbloom has played a number of festivals such as Aftershock, Rockville, Louder Than Life and The Fest, and has shared stages with the likes of Dead Sara, Webbed Wing, Dune Rats, Chastity, Slow Crush, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and others. "Life's a Blur" is out June 8.▪ Bio written by Mitch MoskWhat Others Have Said About Superbloom:"A series of gritty, melodic songs full of dramatic tension and cathartic, sensational release." (10/10)- Atwood Magazine"There are hints of Nirvana throughout Superbloom's upcoming album, but the lush chords on "Pollen" give off a distinct early Smashing Pumpkins vibe. "There are hints of Nirvana throughout Superbloom's upcoming album, but the lush chords on "Pollen" give off a distinct early Smashing Pumpkins vibe. Fans of modern acts like Silversun Pickups and Nothing should also take note."- Consequence"Brooklyn's Superbloom channel the catchy, grungy guitar rock of bands like Nirvana and Dinosaur Jr through a slightly shoegazy lens."- Brooklynvegan"It ticks every box for me - if you're a fan of 90's grunge and also post-hardcore, it's gonna do it for you." - Daniel P. Carter, BBC Radio 1 Rock Show




