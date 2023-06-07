Elf Power Announce Vinyl Reissue Of Debut Album Vainly Clutching At Phantom Limbs With Bonus The Winter Hawk EP 7" Out July 21, 2023



Band members also maintain and operate the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the Athens, GA-based psychedelic folk band Elf Power announced a limited edition vinyl reissue of their 1995 debut album Vainly Clutching at Phantom Limbs. Available on July 21, 2023, the remastered album will be reissued on clear vinyl and will include a bonus 7" of their 1996 The Winter Hawk EP."We're excited to have our debut album and EP remastered and available again on vinyl for the first time in many years! They were both remastered by Jason NeSmith at Chase Park Transduction in Athens, GA," explains Andrew Rieger.The vinyl reissue follows Elf Power's 2022 full length Artificial Countrysides that was released via Yep Roc Records. The album was praised by Stereogum, Under The Radar and BrooklynVegan, who said "It finds their unique psychedelic pop/indie rock fusion sounding as great as ever." FLOOD Magazine proclaimed, "Elf Power are far from running out of ideas nearly 30 years into their time together as a psych-folk unit," while MAGNET Magazine said, "The songs themselves are some of the catchiest and most structurally sound Rieger has written in quite some time."Last month, they released an official video for "Filming the Sequel Before All The Actors Die" that was directed and produced by Jeff Kuykendall and Jimmy Hughes.Elf Power are currently on a summer tour that will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit their website.Elf Power Summer Tour:June 8, 2023 Bisbee, AZ @ The Quarry (w/ Vandoliers)June 9, 2023 Phoenix, AZ @ Thunderbird Lounge (Free Show!)June 10, 2023 Tucson, AZ @ Owl's Club (w/ Golden Boots)June 11, 2023 San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop Bar (w/ Pall Jenkins)June 12, 2023 Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (w/ Jess Cornelius)June 14, 2023 San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar Music Hall (w/ Bye Bye Blackbirds)June 16, 2023 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (w/ Minus 5 + No Ones)June 17, 2023 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern (w/ Minus 5 + No Ones)June 18, 2023 Olympia, WA @ Three Magnets Brewing (w/ Your Heart Breaks + Kinetic Paranormal Society) (Free Show!)June 19, 2023 Boise, ID @ NeuroluxJune 21, 2023 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake (w/ Tammy Shine)June 23, 2023 St. Louis, MO @ City WineryJune 25, 2023 Athens, GA @ Athfest MainstageJune 29 - July 1, 2023 Egersund, Norway @ Egersund Visefestival (w/ Teenage Fanclub, No Ones, Robert Schneider, Ladybug Transistor, High Water Marks, Honey Radar + more)July 2, 2023 Oslo, Norway @ Last Train (w/ No Ones)Aug. 29, 2023 Athens, GA @ State Botanical Garden of Georgia (w / Mr. Jordan + Mr. Tonks)Elf Power formed in Athens, GA in 1994 and have released 14 albums, two EPs, and a handful of singles, while touring North America, Europe, and Japan many times playing alongside acts like R.E.M., Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr., Neutral Milk Hotel, Guided by Voices, Arcade fire and many more. Albums such as 1998's Dave Fridmann-produced A Dream In Sound and 2008's collaboration with the late folk rock icon Vic Chesnutt, Dark Developments, have cemented the band's reputation as the finest purveyors of modern melodic psychedelic folk rock around. The band became known as a member of the much heralded Elephant 6 Collective.Band members also maintain and operate the Orange Twin Conservation Community, 155 acres of beautiful land on the outskirts of Athens, GA that has initiated the development of a highly progressive, self-sustainable and ecologically-minded cluster village and nature preserve, featuring a natural amphitheater where they have staged many concerts.



