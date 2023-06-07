Nation Broadcasting And TuneIn Announce Strategic Partnership





The partnership will see the companies working closely together to drive listening to Nation's portfolio of 10 decade and genre services, and be promoted on air as "Powered by TuneIn."



Listeners to TuneIn Premium in the UK will be able to enjoy commercial-free versions of the stations which include: Nation 60s, Nation 70s, Nation 80s, Nation 90s, Nation 00s, Nation Love, Nation Dance, Nation New, Nation Hits and Nation Rocks!



Nation is one of the UK's leading broadcasters, with its portfolio of local and national stations currently delivering 1.3 million listeners each month (RAJAR Q1 23).



Nation founder Jason Bryant, said: "Streamed audio has shown dramatic growth in the past couple of years and is clearly destined to be the primary delivery platform for audio entertainment. This exciting partnership with TuneIn, one of the world's leading streamed audio platforms, will accelerate growth of our streamed listening."



Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn, said: "Nation Broadcasting is an incredibly important challenger brand within the UK market. Their diverse, genre-driven stations are a significant source of entertainment for people across the country. Our goal at TuneIn is to increase the reach and enjoyment of quality radio content around the world. The addition of these homegrown UK stations is an important component of that goal. We are proud to be working with Nation Broadcasting in ensuring their unique brand of audio content is available to as many listeners as possible and continue the country's rich history of radio content."



TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including



The Nation Broadcasting Group of Companies was founded by Jason Bryant in 2001 and started with an investment in a single radio station in West Wales. Through a series of new licence awards and acquisitions the group now operates a portfolio of 24 commercial radio stations in the UK. Alongside commercial radio, the group also runs a digital media company, has investments in several UK DAB transmission multiplexes and controls Factum Radioscape - one of the world's leading multiplex software companies. For more information, please visit www.nationbroadcasting.com LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) UK-based Nation Broadcasting (Nation) has partnered with TuneIn, the global audio streaming service providing news, radio, sports, music, and podcasts to over 75 million monthly active users, to promote and develop a range of streamed music radio services.The partnership will see the companies working closely together to drive listening to Nation's portfolio of 10 decade and genre services, and be promoted on air as "Powered by TuneIn."Listeners to TuneIn Premium in the UK will be able to enjoy commercial-free versions of the stations which include: Nation 60s, Nation 70s, Nation 80s, Nation 90s, Nation 00s, Nation Love, Nation Dance, Nation New, Nation Hits and Nation Rocks!Nation is one of the UK's leading broadcasters, with its portfolio of local and national stations currently delivering 1.3 million listeners each month (RAJAR Q1 23).Nation founder Jason Bryant, said: "Streamed audio has shown dramatic growth in the past couple of years and is clearly destined to be the primary delivery platform for audio entertainment. This exciting partnership with TuneIn, one of the world's leading streamed audio platforms, will accelerate growth of our streamed listening."Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn, said: "Nation Broadcasting is an incredibly important challenger brand within the UK market. Their diverse, genre-driven stations are a significant source of entertainment for people across the country. Our goal at TuneIn is to increase the reach and enjoyment of quality radio content around the world. The addition of these homegrown UK stations is an important component of that goal. We are proud to be working with Nation Broadcasting in ensuring their unique brand of audio content is available to as many listeners as possible and continue the country's rich history of radio content."TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.The Nation Broadcasting Group of Companies was founded by Jason Bryant in 2001 and started with an investment in a single radio station in West Wales. Through a series of new licence awards and acquisitions the group now operates a portfolio of 24 commercial radio stations in the UK. Alongside commercial radio, the group also runs a digital media company, has investments in several UK DAB transmission multiplexes and controls Factum Radioscape - one of the world's leading multiplex software companies. For more information, please visit www.nationbroadcasting.com



