Kevens Set To Unveil Electrifying Anthem "Legal Dreamers" Blending Reggae And EDM





With the global rise of Drum and Bass, Kēvens stands out as a trailblazer, bringing his unique blend of live performance to the forefront. His ability to seamlessly blend vocal dexterity, musicianship, and stunning dance visuals sets him apart from other artists in the industry, making him a true force to be reckoned with.

Indeed, Kēvens, a name synonymous with the early days of EDM festivals, has a remarkable history with ULTRA, where he introduced live drum and bass for the first time to the Ultra



One of the most intriguing aspects of Kēvens' musical journey is his profound connection with the legendary Marley family. Collaborating with Bob Marley's brothers, Stephen, Damian Jr Gong, Kēvens has shared the stage with reggae royalty, bringing together the roots of EDM and the soul of reggae in outstanding performances. These collaborations not only showcase Kēvens' versatility as an artist but also emphasize his deep appreciation for music's transformative power.



"Legal Dreamers" serves as a testament to Kēvens' mission of using music as a unifying force in an increasingly divided world. In an era where differences in age, nationality, race, and religion seem to widen the gap between people, Kēvens strives to bring souls from all corners of the globe together through the power of his music.

Born out of his own journey and experiences, Kēvens' music promotes multiculturalism, spiritual enlightenment, artistic expression, and positivism. His unique sound, infused with world-beat influences, reflects his dedication to taking listeners on a transformative journey of higher consciousness.



Kēvens started his journey spinning records in Miami but the innately poetic performer's musical roots were more clearly witnessed when he joined the groundbreaking, progressive reggae group: Le Coup, with Richard and Anthony Booker. In fact, family matriarch Cedella Marley Booker told young Kēvens very early in his musical career: "Like a letter, you must write a song with purpose."

​

Kēvens' musical prowess and dedication to his craft have earned him opportunities to share the stage with an eclectic array of legends and prodigies, including Steven Tyler, Ice Cube, Tiestö, Daft Punk, Duran Duran,



As a global citizen, Kēvens has embraced the ultimate mantra: "Positivity is a Necessity". Through his music, he aims to inspire individuals to embrace unity, embrace diversity, and embrace the power of positivity.



"Legal Dreamers" is not just a song; it is a call to action, an invitation to dance, and a testament to the transformative power of music. Be prepared to be swept away by the infectious beat and uplifting lyrics that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

www.kevens.com

kevens.lnk.to/LegalDreamers New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kēvens, the multi-talented artist known for his captivating performances and thought-provoking music, is set to release his highly anticipated single, "Legal Dreamers", on June 23rd. This dynamic track merges the infectious rhythms of Reggae with the pulsating energy of EDM, creating an anthem that transcends genres and captivates audiences worldwide.With the global rise of Drum and Bass, Kēvens stands out as a trailblazer, bringing his unique blend of live performance to the forefront. His ability to seamlessly blend vocal dexterity, musicianship, and stunning dance visuals sets him apart from other artists in the industry, making him a true force to be reckoned with.Indeed, Kēvens, a name synonymous with the early days of EDM festivals, has a remarkable history with ULTRA, where he introduced live drum and bass for the first time to the Ultra Music festival brand back in Miami (Ultra 2000) and performed worldwide with them, including in South Korea. However, Kēvens' influence extends beyond ULTRA, as he has graced the stages of renowned festivals such as The Florida Zen Music Festival, Cyberfest, Earthdance, and One Love Fest Japan, solidifying his position as a true festival icon.One of the most intriguing aspects of Kēvens' musical journey is his profound connection with the legendary Marley family. Collaborating with Bob Marley's brothers, Stephen, Damian Jr Gong, Kēvens has shared the stage with reggae royalty, bringing together the roots of EDM and the soul of reggae in outstanding performances. These collaborations not only showcase Kēvens' versatility as an artist but also emphasize his deep appreciation for music's transformative power."Legal Dreamers" serves as a testament to Kēvens' mission of using music as a unifying force in an increasingly divided world. In an era where differences in age, nationality, race, and religion seem to widen the gap between people, Kēvens strives to bring souls from all corners of the globe together through the power of his music.Born out of his own journey and experiences, Kēvens' music promotes multiculturalism, spiritual enlightenment, artistic expression, and positivism. His unique sound, infused with world-beat influences, reflects his dedication to taking listeners on a transformative journey of higher consciousness.Kēvens started his journey spinning records in Miami but the innately poetic performer's musical roots were more clearly witnessed when he joined the groundbreaking, progressive reggae group: Le Coup, with Richard and Anthony Booker. In fact, family matriarch Cedella Marley Booker told young Kēvens very early in his musical career: "Like a letter, you must write a song with purpose."Kēvens' musical prowess and dedication to his craft have earned him opportunities to share the stage with an eclectic array of legends and prodigies, including Steven Tyler, Ice Cube, Tiestö, Daft Punk, Duran Duran, Carlos Santana, and The Jacksons, among others. His live performances combine the rich traditions of drum 'n' bass with a progressive rock-reggae dub style, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience.As a global citizen, Kēvens has embraced the ultimate mantra: "Positivity is a Necessity". Through his music, he aims to inspire individuals to embrace unity, embrace diversity, and embrace the power of positivity."Legal Dreamers" is not just a song; it is a call to action, an invitation to dance, and a testament to the transformative power of music. Be prepared to be swept away by the infectious beat and uplifting lyrics that will resonate with audiences worldwide.www.kevens.comkevens.lnk.to/LegalDreamers



