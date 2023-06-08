Paul Askew Delivers New Single "Because Of You



"Because of You" is the lead single for The Book of Paul: King Paul Version, dropping on July 24th. This comes after a very successful showing of his single "Save Me," which reached #1 on the Billboard

Up Next: Keep an eye out for the next single, "Heartbroken Double."



Penned by Paul himself, "Because of You" is a feel-good song for the masses. It stands out because it has no genre. It's in a category all its own. Produced by long-time collaborator, MGEEZY and PPMG artist I Hayes who also sang background, "Because of You" is an uplifting song that music lovers of any genre can appreciate. The melodic vocal rifts coupled with the upbeat track creates an easy flowing vibe that makes you want to bounce and sway along.

Paul has been candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction, but this song is about emerging victorious. Thanks to God, his family, friends, and fans, he can smile again.



Working with I Hayes has been a blessing because he pushed Paul out of his comfort zone. As a result, Paul has grown vocally and his music is evolving. You can say that this project is the second chapter in The Book of Paul. It's a re-release of The Book of Paul with new songs and new sounds for your listening pleasure. King Paul is managed by Chincia Kenner through PaulPaul Music(PPMG). King Paul also had the privilege to work with artist, producer, Recording Academy President SFO NonaLisa Brown. On the re-release version of the Book of Paul. The album was mixed and mastered by sound engineer Paul Lapinski and recorded at Century Studios in Jacksonville Florida with



Paul Askew is the owner of record label Paul Paul

Has his own clothing line, King Paul Collection

He's the King of Love, as he is licensed to officiate weddings

Has appeared on American Idol

Is an Uber driver because he loves connecting with people and it is a great way for people to hear his music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It is with joyous anticipation that Paul Askew aka King Paul announces the release of his new single "Because of You," available everywhere June 24th."Because of You" is the lead single for The Book of Paul: King Paul Version, dropping on July 24th. This comes after a very successful showing of his single "Save Me," which reached #1 on the Billboard Internet Radio Gospel chart and was nominated for 5 Gospel Music Choice Awards. " Save Me " appears on The Book of Paul which was considered for nomination for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.Up Next: Keep an eye out for the next single, "Heartbroken Double."Penned by Paul himself, "Because of You" is a feel-good song for the masses. It stands out because it has no genre. It's in a category all its own. Produced by long-time collaborator, MGEEZY and PPMG artist I Hayes who also sang background, "Because of You" is an uplifting song that music lovers of any genre can appreciate. The melodic vocal rifts coupled with the upbeat track creates an easy flowing vibe that makes you want to bounce and sway along.Paul has been candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction, but this song is about emerging victorious. Thanks to God, his family, friends, and fans, he can smile again.Working with I Hayes has been a blessing because he pushed Paul out of his comfort zone. As a result, Paul has grown vocally and his music is evolving. You can say that this project is the second chapter in The Book of Paul. It's a re-release of The Book of Paul with new songs and new sounds for your listening pleasure. King Paul is managed by Chincia Kenner through PaulPaul Music(PPMG). King Paul also had the privilege to work with artist, producer, Recording Academy President SFO NonaLisa Brown. On the re-release version of the Book of Paul. The album was mixed and mastered by sound engineer Paul Lapinski and recorded at Century Studios in Jacksonville Florida with Aaron BingPaul Askew is the owner of record label Paul Paul Music Group (PPMG)Has his own clothing line, King Paul CollectionHe's the King of Love, as he is licensed to officiate weddingsHas appeared on American IdolIs an Uber driver because he loves connecting with people and it is a great way for people to hear his music.



