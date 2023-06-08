Royel Otis Announce Debut US Tour Dates





Fusing Otis' DIY productions with his own wonky samples he'd gathered during his time in the Big Apple, the two churned out tunes in Royel's Sydney sunroom, slowly shaping their sound. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sydney's Royel Otis are announcing their highly anticipated US tour. It will be the first time the band have made it to American shores with the tour kicking off at The Roxy in LA on September 7th and winding their way across the country before concluding on the east coast. All dates can be found below.They will be playing songs from their recently released Sofa Kings EP as well as older crowd favorites like "Oysters In My Pocket." The duo are known for their sunny alt-pop, infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting.Earlier Royel Otis dropped the wildly popular EP singles "Kool Aid," "Sofa King", "Going Kokomo" with the tracks providing doses of summery perfection that earned praise among Paper Mag, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, TOP40-CHARTS, and consistent airplay from KCRW, Sirius XM Alt Nation, BBC Radio 1 and Apple Music 1.The songs followed the release of the duo's sophomore EP, Bar 'N Grill last year and have since amassed over 20 million streams, and garnered widespread playlisting support across community radio, US college radio and BBC Radio 6. Capping off a career-high year, the duo have also been named in Matt Wilkinson's (Apple Music 1) 'Ones To Watch' list for 2023, after also featuring in his 2022 'Hidden Gems' list with fan favorite, "Oysters In My Pocket".Tour Dates:9/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel9/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios9/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret9/12 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern9/15 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater9/17 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam9/18 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas9/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop9/20 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat9/21 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar9/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory9/24 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom9/27 - New York, NY @ Racket9/28 - Washington, DC @ DC9In 2021 the band released their debut EP Campus, which introduced Royel Otis as an Australian act to watch. Following a stint in New York, Royel met Otis after a hazy night out in a Sydney Bar. Otis, fresh out of high school, mustered up the courage to share some of the demos he had been working on in isolation, and an instantaneous creative click soon happened.Fusing Otis' DIY productions with his own wonky samples he'd gathered during his time in the Big Apple, the two churned out tunes in Royel's Sydney sunroom, slowly shaping their sound.



