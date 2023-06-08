K.Flay Announces New Full-Length Studio LP 'Mono'





Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA based two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and artist K.Flay returns today with the news of her new full-length studio album MONO, due out September 15th via GIANT Music.K.Flay co-produced the entire LP, co-wrote with a number of talented folks, including Jason Suwito, Jeoff Harris, Dave Hammer, Pink Slip, and Paul Meany, who executive produced the album. MONO is also the first full-length for GIANT Music and with today's news, K.Flay is dropping "Shy," the second single and video from the forthcoming LP. Watch the official music video below."In my music, I'm so comfortable being loud and brazen, but in my personal life, I can be a bit shy. Especially when it comes to romantic relationships. I wrote this song after I'd just met my (now) girlfriend. And I sent it to her out of the blue. I guess I only know how to flirt through songs? It worked though.Dave Hammer produced this one and he and I have this crazy energy between us. I think when we get together to make music we're able to disregard the 'shoulds' and be purely creative together. A lot of the guitar parts were just freestyle takes, us messing around. but there was a wildness to them that hit us both in the right places." - K.Flay (on "Shy")"Shy" follows the previously released and riveting lead single "Raw Raw," which has more than 1 million streams and is currently making it's the way up the alternative radio chart, where it just cracked the Top 35.The album title MONO is a nod to K.Flay's new sensory reality, having gone completely and suddenly deaf in her right ear at the end of last summer due to a rare condition called SSNHL (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss) and Labyrinthitis. She was forced to cancel her fall tour and contemplated not making music anymore.After undergoing a variety of unsuccessful treatments, she embraced the difficult journey ahead, and through the process, discovered a renewed sense of creativity. K.Flay went to work and, in a matter of months, created what she considers to be her most experimental and realized studio album to date. In addition to "Shy" and "Raw Raw," the new LP delivers honest and thought-provoking songs such as "In America" which tackles guns, drugs, and police violence in an upbeat pop tune.Other noteworthy songs on the 14-track MONO are the industrial electronic rock banger "Irish Goodbye" featuring Pierce The Veil's Vic Fuentes and "Punisher" - which has K.Flay exploring the demons inside her own psyche."I started making this record as a person with two working ears. I finished it with only one. This is also the first record for which, from start to finish, I was sober.'MONO' is about navigating loss, about looking your aloneness in the eye and deciding not to drink or vape or have sex or watch a television show, but to stand there and accept it, to understand its power there is only one person on this earth with your mind, your creativity, your perspective. You're a first and last pressing. A 1 of 1 and 1 is a scary number but life is scary and funny. And sad. And beautiful. I hope this record is a reminder of that, and how we are all experiencing our aloneness together." - K.Flay (on MONO)With MONO K.Flay shows the world that obstacles can also become opportunities and it often comes down to how you approach it. No stranger to life's difficulties, K.Flay has been very vocal about her struggles over the years, from her father's death at age 14 due to addiction, to her 2021 breakup, to her choice to become sober, to her recent sudden and unexpected hearing loss.With more than 1 BILLION streams and 100K+ tickets sold, K.Flay continues to forge her own path. Catch K.Flay on a co-headlining tour of the US with grandson now - all confirmed dates below!US Tour Dates:June 8 @ Skull's in Columbus, OHJune 9 @ St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit, MIJune 10 & 11 @ House of Blues in Chicago, ILJune 12 @ Palace Theatre in Minneapolis, MNJune 13 @ The Rave in Milwaukee, WIJune 15 @ The Admiral in Omaha, NEJune 16 @ The Factory in St Louis, MIJune 17 @ Boulevardia Fest in Kansas City, MOJune 19 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, COJune 20 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UTJune 22 @ Revolution in Boise, IDJune 23 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WAJune 24 @ Roseland Theater in Portland, ORJune 26 @ The Warfield in San Francisco, CAJune 27 @ the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CAJune 29 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZUK / EU Tour DatesSept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, PolandSept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, GermanySept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, NetherlandsSept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech RepublicSept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, GermanySept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, AustriaSept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, GermanyOct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UKOct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK



