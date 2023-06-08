Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh Of June'





"'Seventh of June' is a song that was written about the day that forever changed my life. The day that I lost my big brother Jacob in a tragic car accident," shares Wilson with heartfelt vulnerability. "No matter how much time passes, this is a day that will always be so important to me. I really pray this song impacts people and reminds them that it's OK to grieve. Jesus is with us in the midst of it all!! This is for you, Jacob."



The accompanying music video, directed by TK McKamy, a CMA and ACM award-winning director, was filmed at the Wilson Farm, which has been in their family for over a century in the Kentucky countryside.



Given the importance of this song and video, Wilson's entire family had a hand in the creation of the video that serves as a meaningful collaboration honoring Jacob's life. Brief glimpses of his resting place and the songstress wearing one of his old shirts while strumming Jacob's guitar bring personal touches that infuse each moment of the video with depth, heartbreak and healing.



Wilson's life was forever transformed by the impact of Jacob's passing, as she discovered her voice and musical mission in the days following the tragedy while delivering a heartfelt performance at his funeral. Since then, Wilson has used her God given talent to create music that resonates with millions.



She went on to write and release "My Jesus," the "deeply personal breakout ballad" (Billboard) that catapulted her to massive success, quickly being named ASCAP's 2022 Christian



The follow-up to her introductory track was her GRAMMY-nominated, 15-song debut album, My Jesus. Rising to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian & Gospel Albums and the Top 200 Christian and Gospel charts upon release, the record-breaking debut has amassed her catalog over 600M global career streams to date.



This past April, Wilson celebrated her life-changing album with a special edition titled My Jesus (Anniversary Deluxe), featuring two all-new tracks that honored the project in a re-imagined light.



Earlier this week, Wilson and Capitol Christian



The rising songstress was recently nominated for Best New Female Artist at last week's K-LOVE Fan Awards. Other career accolades include nominations for her first GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian



Wilson also earned herself a spot on Pandora's 2023 Artist to Watch: Christian/Gospel list and RIAA's Class of 2022, all while writing and publishing her first book My Jesus: From Heartache To Hope which launched to major success before going on to make the Evangelical Christian Publishing Association's Bestseller List.

With a transcendent vocal, down-to-Earth storytelling and a Heaven-sent desire to glorify Jesus, Anne Wilson is one of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers - a Lexington, Ky. native mixing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music, and the sound of Country.



Finding her musical mission in the wake of tragedy, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15 while singing "What a Beautiful Name" at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. Called in that moment to continue on, her 2021 debut single, "My Jesus," marked the arrival of a new star, fusing personal conviction with upbeat roots energy to become a GOLD-certified No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart.



The track made Wilson the first debut female solo artist in chart history to reach No.1 and went on to be named ASCAP's 2022 Christian



Wilson was nominated for a GRAMMY for her 2022 debut album My Jesus (the only female in the category for Best Contemporary Christian



Making her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021, Wilson continues to thrill live audiences, performing 150 shows in 2022 while being named to both the RIAA Class of 2022 and Pandora's Artists to Watch 2023: Christian/Gospel, and also publishing a bestselling book titled My Jesus: From Heartache To Hope last fall.



