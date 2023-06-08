Dermot Kennedy Releases Brand New Single "Don't Forget Me"



*Valley supporting. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THe Irish superstar DERMOT KENNEDY releases his brand new single "DON'T FORGET ME", out now via Island Records/ Interscope/ Universal Music. His critically acclaimed, #1 selling second album Sonder is out now.Off the back of his biggest UK and EU tour to date, including a sold out O2 Arena in London and a record 14,000 tickets sold at Glasgow's OVO Arena (selling over 150,000 tickets total), Dermot releases his brand single "DON'T FORGET ME". A sledgehammer of emotion, the track is guaranteed to connect with fans old and new across the globe and another song that will see fans screaming along at shows for years to come. The accompanying visual see's Dermot perform the track live before the Las Vegas show on his current US tour.This track follows Dermot's inclusion on "Won't Back Down", a lead track taken from the upcoming Fast X movie, the 10th release from the infamous film franchise. The song features Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again and country star Bailey Zimmerman, sitting on the official movie soundtrack alongside the likes of J Balvin, Kodak Black, Skrillex, YG and Ty Dolla $ign.Currently on tour across America, Dermot has been performing to thousands of fans including two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and on June 14th will play a career defining show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Following these shows this summer Dermot will perform his biggest headline shows to date across Ireland, which include two nights at Marlay Park in Dubin and three nights at Thomond Park Stadium. He also performs at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on June 25th, as well as headline All Points East festival in London on August 27th, his biggest London festival headline to date - see below for all upcoming show listings.Platinum selling, BRIT nominated singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has now amassed over 7 billion streams across platforms and has two number 1 albums to his name, 2019's " Without Fear " (the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium) and 2022's Sonder. Dermot is a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries and consistently sells out theatres and arenas across the globe. His unique ability to unify and heal through his music has been apparent since the inception of his organic and meteoric rise and with his poetic, compelling music continuing to resonate with music lovers across the globe.UPCOMING TOUR DATESJune 7 - Hunting Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IllanoisJune 9 - Meadow Brook Ampitheatre, Rochester Hills, MichiganJune 10 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ONJune 11 - Place Bell, Laval, QuebecJune 13 - The Anthem, Washington, DCJune 14 - Madison Square Garden, New York, New YorkJune 16 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MassachusettsJune 17 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MassachusettsJune 19 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New YorkJune 20 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, New JerseyJune 23 - Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, IrelandJune 24 - Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, IrelandJune 25 - Glastonbury Festival, SomersetJuly 2 - Rock Werchter, WerchterJuly 7 - Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick City, IrelandJuly 8 - Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick City, IrelandJuly 9 - Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick City, IrelandJuly 13 - Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, EdinburghJuly 14 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, ScarboroughJuly 24 - Lido Connect, Khet Pathum WanJuly 26 - EMAX, Kowloon BayJuly 27 - Legacy Taipei, TaipeiAugust 13 - Boardmasters Festival, NewquayAugust 27 - All Points East Festival, London September 2 - Super Bloom Festival 2023, MünchenOctober 11 - Centre Vidéotron, Quebec City, Quebec*October 13 - Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario*October 14 - Budweiser Gardens, London, Ontario*October 18 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba*October 20 - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta*October 21 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta**Valley supporting.



