Lavi$h - Multi-Dimensional, Future-Soul Artist & Ovo Affiliate - Releases Debut EP "You Made A Big Mistake"





Staring down heartbreak head-on, the seven-track project showcases his magnetic and multi-dimensional approach to R&B. Icy piano sets the tone for "Big Mistake" as his pleas give way to gospel-style harmonies on a swooning hook. On "Seventeen," hummable clean guitar creaks beneath his breathy vocals as nostalgic lyrics captivate. A twinkling starry-eyed melody glimmers through "Piano Man" as he assures, "It's okay, it's okay, it's okay." Then, there's the finale "Our Chapter." His gritty vocal delivery clashes with soft organ and bluesy guitar for a stunning send-off.



"You Made A Big Mistake is the name of my debut EP, but in reality, the time for revenge has passed," says LAVI$H. "My sentiment is that our time for war will never be over for them, but it's over for me… it applies to so many areas of my life. This body of work is best illustrated by the words 'success is the best revenge', and I know my growth will haunt some people - but I think there comes a time when you realize it's time to become timeless. My time is now and forever."



He set the stage for the EP with "We Make Sense," earning critical acclaim, Complex touted the song among the "Best New Canadian Tracks This Week" and went on to proclaim, "The Toronto-via-Winnipeg Def Jam signee follows up "World In My Hands" with more fire." Rated R&B applauded, "Driven by a moment of introspection, LAVI$H pairs his open-journal verses with a hypnotizing production for a bittersweet tune about drifting aimlessly through life without a certain someone."



Discovered by Chubbs from Drake's OVO Sound who heard LAVI$H's music and was captivated. Before long, LAVI$H had decamped to Los Angeles (by way of Zambia to Toronto) where he began recording at OVO studios and working with top producers.



"LAVI$H is an artist with undeniable talent, that you can't fit in a box," said Chubbs. "I'm truly happy to be a part of his journey."



He served as support for



Showcasing his range, he delivered a soulful cover of Ed Sheeran's "



TRACKLIST:

World In My Hands

Big Mistake

Always You

We Make Sense

Seventeen

Piano Man

Our Chapter



LAVI$H was born in Lusaka, Zambia, to parents who emigrated to Winnipeg, where they sought a better life for their seven children. The stark contrast in climate and culture to his home in Central Africa was underscored by the new music that LAVI$H heard in this new land. "When I came across all these other genres, it was crazy," he recalls, as he combined his African roots with hip-hop, heavy metal, screamo, and pop. "I couldn't stop searching for more." Young LAVI$H was transformed and empowered when he discovered fellow Canadian Drake's "Headlines." LAVI$H cut his teeth recording songs on a computer with headset mics and using the family's soundbar as a makeshift studio monitor. Believing listeners would embrace him, he continuously uploaded songs online, seeking validation.

