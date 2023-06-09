Jose "La Gatita" Hernandez Has Been Named The Winner Of Season 27 Of EstrellaTV's Competition Series Tengo Talento





Tengo, Talento, Mucho Talento is the longest-running talent competition show on U.S. Spanish-language television and was recently awarded two Bronze 2023 Telly Awards in the categories of Television Series, Reality and Television Series, Cultural. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jose "La Gatita" Hernandez has been named the winner of season 27 of EstrellaTV's long-running, award-winning entertainment competition series Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento. "La Gatita" bested 12 other finalists last night to earn the Season 27 crown and $100,000 prize. The season finale aired Tuesday, June 7 in a special two and a-half hour episode, which can be streamed on-demand on the EstrellaTV app. EstrellaTV is the broadcast and FAST channel of Estrella Media, a leading U.S. Spanish language multiplatform media company.Over 2000 contestants auditioned to be a part of Season 27, with the judges voting through 13 finalists. The series had record voting from the fans, who helped choose tonight's winner.The top five finalists were Jose "La Gatita" Hernandez from Aurora, CO, Grupo Linea from Yakima, WA, Los Hermanos Alvarez from Dallas, TX, Stephanie Trejo from Fort Worth, TX, and Anel Bravo from Guanajato, Mexico. Four of the five performed original songs they wrote. "La Gatita" performed the emotional "Cancion Para Mi Mamá," Grupo Linea showcased their outstanding voices and musicianship with "Quinto Mandamiento," and Los Hermanos Alvarez, Dallas, TX wowed fans with their Regional Mexican original song "Miedo a Perderte." Stephanie Trejo shined singing the mariachi classic "La Malagueña," and Anel Bravo sang "Castillos," the stunning song by Amanda Miguel.The season finale was a star-studded affair with the return of long-time judges, radio icon Don Cheto and the award-winning artist Ana Barbara. Don Cheto joined as a guest judge, and Ana Barbara thrilled the crowd with a performance of her new single "Prefiero Tomar" accompanied by GRAMMY winners Mariachi Divas.Performances continued with judges Joss Favela and Carolina Ross shining with powerful performances. The award-winning Favela performed his hit single "Con Todo Respetillo," and the talented Ross performed a stirring medley of "Para no Pensar en Ti," "Uno y Uno,""Ni el Alcohol," "El Barco," and "Cuando Caiga la Noche."The finale's festival of music continued with performances by a Who's Who of Regional Mexican music. Superstar Luis R Conriquez performed "La Tamalera," the legendary Pancho Barraza performed "Un Poco de Amor," iconic Mexican singer María José performed "Lo que Tenías Conmigo," the influential Regional Mexican band Calibre 50 performed a medley of "Hablar de Ti" and "A la Antigüita," and the Mexican pop band Matisse performed a medley of "Ando Bien Agusto" and "Como lo Hice Yo."Two former contestants took the stage to debut new songs. New Estrella Media Music Entertainment (EMME) artist and former Tengo Talento contestant and Regional Mexican star José Torres debuted his new single "De Este Lado." Season 25 winners Nuevo Elemento performed their single "Coincidir," which was written by Favela.The Season 27 finalists were:Surisaday Espichicoque, Houston, TXIsabella & Catalina, San Diego, CALos Hermanos Alvarez, Dallas, TXGrupo Linea, Yakima, WALunaro Moreno, Houston, TX Stephanie Trejo, Fort Worth, TXAnel Bravo, Guanajuato, MexicoJose Hernandez, Aurora, COEvelyn Sanchez, Orlando, FLRye, Marietta, GAAnaveloztly Dominguez, Sonora, MexicoMaricela Martinez, La Puente, CA Kevin Durate, Sonora, MXTengo, Talento, Mucho Talento is the longest-running talent competition show on U.S. Spanish-language television and was recently awarded two Bronze 2023 Telly Awards in the categories of Television Series, Reality and Television Series, Cultural.



