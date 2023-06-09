Hyro The Hero Debuts Second Single "Sho Nuff" With 'Last Dragon'-Inspired Music Video





"'Sho Nuff' is an action-packed movie full of huge explosions and abuzz with activity," says HYRO of the song. "It's self-esteem put on record inspired by one of my favorite movies as a kid, 'The Last Dragon.' I've always wanted to make a song that exuded the confidence of Sho'nuff and the heroism portrayed by Bruce Leroy."



"This song is all about attitude," HYRO adds. "I was in the zone at the moment of recording, so I didn't even write, I freestyled this whole song. The place I feel comfortable and confident is in front of the microphone with amazing music. I felt like Godzilla, so I rapped about being Godzilla. I felt I got that glow like Bruce Leroy did, so I had to stamp it with the words 'Sho Nuff.' Matt Good helped create the perfect music to allow me to do that."



HYRO is also excited to announce his new full-length album, BOUND FOR GLORY, will be released on



On the motivation for his new album, HYRO shares, "It's been a long journey to try and achieve my dreams in music. The failures I've faced along the way are scars that heal and teach lessons. Sometimes you may have to go through fires, climb mountains, go face-to-face with enemies and maybe even leap tall buildings in a single bound. But somehow you keep going no matter what difficulties may arise because a fire inside is the energy that drives you, and a voice inside keeps letting you know that you're Bound For Glory. My album is that voice and that fire is the music on this record."



Bound For Glory Track Listing:

1. Bound For Glory (feat. Markus Videsäter of Solence)

2. Sho Nuff

3. Head Under Water (feat. REDDSTAR & Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills)

4. FU2 (feat. AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods)

5. I'm So Sick

6. Retaliation Generation (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) *Movie Night Remix*

7. Renegade of Punk

8. We Believe (feat.

9. Fight (feat. Chad Gray of HELLYEAH)

10. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check

11. Legendary (feat.

12. Standing Ovation



In 2021, Better Noise New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Disruptive rap-rocker HYRO THE HERO has released a thunderous new single, "Sho Nuff," today, June 9, across all digital platforms. Inspired by one of his favorite movies, the 1985 martial arts comedy The Last Dragon, the video for "Sho Nuff" was was filmed at a movie theater in Nantes, FR (where HYRO currently resides) with director Valentin Clemot and parodies scenes from the film."'Sho Nuff' is an action-packed movie full of huge explosions and abuzz with activity," says HYRO of the song. "It's self-esteem put on record inspired by one of my favorite movies as a kid, 'The Last Dragon.' I've always wanted to make a song that exuded the confidence of Sho'nuff and the heroism portrayed by Bruce Leroy.""This song is all about attitude," HYRO adds. "I was in the zone at the moment of recording, so I didn't even write, I freestyled this whole song. The place I feel comfortable and confident is in front of the microphone with amazing music. I felt like Godzilla, so I rapped about being Godzilla. I felt I got that glow like Bruce Leroy did, so I had to stamp it with the words 'Sho Nuff.' Matt Good helped create the perfect music to allow me to do that."HYRO is also excited to announce his new full-length album, BOUND FOR GLORY, will be released on September 15 via Better Noise Music. The 12-track album will be his third release and was recorded and produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead). It will include "Sho Nuff" and his recently released single "Head Under Water (feat. REDDSTAR & Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills)." Pre-order BOUND FOR GLORY now at https://hyrothehero.ffm.to/boundforglory.On the motivation for his new album, HYRO shares, "It's been a long journey to try and achieve my dreams in music. The failures I've faced along the way are scars that heal and teach lessons. Sometimes you may have to go through fires, climb mountains, go face-to-face with enemies and maybe even leap tall buildings in a single bound. But somehow you keep going no matter what difficulties may arise because a fire inside is the energy that drives you, and a voice inside keeps letting you know that you're Bound For Glory. My album is that voice and that fire is the music on this record."Bound For Glory Track Listing:1. Bound For Glory (feat. Markus Videsäter of Solence)2. Sho Nuff3. Head Under Water (feat. REDDSTAR & Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills)4. FU2 (feat. AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods)5. I'm So Sick6. Retaliation Generation (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) *Movie Night Remix*7. Renegade of Punk8. We Believe (feat. David Draiman)9. Fight (feat. Chad Gray of HELLYEAH)10. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check11. Legendary (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyu) *SNAILS Remix*12. Standing OvationBETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music (formerly Eleven Seven Music), founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, Nothing More, The HU, AWOLNATION, All Good Things, From Ashes To New, Cory Marks, and Fire From The Gods. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED, and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney.In 2021, Better Noise Music dominated Billboard's Year End charts in the rock space, landing at #1 on the Mainstream Rock Imprint, Hard Rock Songs Imprint, Hard Rock Songs Label charts and ranked as one of the top Mainstream Rock Label for the year.



