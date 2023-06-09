Angie McMahon Returns With A Stunning Celebration Of Self-Compassion On First New Original In Four Years "Saturn Returning"



"Saturn Returning" arrives as the first new original track from McMahon since the release of her 2019 debut album Salt. A bonafide breakout for the Melbourne singer-songwriter, Salt saw her garner praise in the US ranging from "a one-woman reincarnation of Fleetwood Mac" (NPR Music) to "music's next big thing" (W Magazine). Her first trip to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Angie McMahon has unveiled "Saturn Returning" today, a new original from the Australian artist which centers on rediscovering self-compassion and hope amidst struggling and feeling lost. Embracing the need for a gentle dialogue with ourselves in difficult times, "Saturn Returning" culminates with a celestial choir of harmonies that bring a sense of warmth and outside support to those often daunting internal conversations. McMahon recorded "Saturn Returning" with co-producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Snail Mail, The War On Drugs) in North Carolina, and shares the song with a visual she co-directed with Bridgette Winten, highlighting the wonder and power of Australia's Bunurong and Barapa Barapa Land. McMahon's "Saturn Returning" band also features Canadian artist Leif Vollebekk on bass, as well as longtime Bon Iver collaborators Phil Cook (organ) and Matt McCaughan (drums).Listen to Angie McMahon's "Saturn Returning" here: https://angiemcmahon.ffm.to/saturnreturningRead more about the thoughts and inspirations behind "Saturn Returning" in Angie's recent Consequence feature: https://consequence.net/2023/06/angie-mcmahon-saturn-returning-origins/"Your Saturn Return is like a teacher, and this song is a conversation with myself through a time of significant endings and beginnings, where compassion and hope have been the best antidote to my own mental health struggles. The biggest lesson I've had in this chapter of my life is the value of a gentle and loving relationship with myself, no matter what. When I went for a walk and listened to it I started crying, feeling like a choir of hopeful voices could see me struggling and they had my back. I realised I'd been writing the song I needed to hear." - Angie McMahon"Saturn Returning" arrives as the first new original track from McMahon since the release of her 2019 debut album Salt. A bonafide breakout for the Melbourne singer-songwriter, Salt saw her garner praise in the US ranging from "a one-woman reincarnation of Fleetwood Mac" (NPR Music) to "music's next big thing" (W Magazine). Her first trip to America saw McMahon invited to share stages with legends from The Pixies to Mavis Staples, and a subsequent tour with Hozier brought her music to arena-sized crowds across the country. At SXSW, she took home the Grulke Prize for Best Developing Act - an award where predecessors include Anderson .Paak, Haim, CHVRCHES, Leon Bridges and Courtney Barnett - and at home in Australia, she accomplished the rare feat of a Top 5 debut on the ARIA charts as an independent artist. McMahon is set to return with more new music and international tour dates throughout 2023.



