Manchester Orchestra Cover Jimmy Eat World's "Table For Glasses," Jimmy Eat World Cover Manchester Orchestra's "Telepath"

Today, ahead of their highly-anticipated, North American co-headline tour, Manchester Orchestra
and Jimmy Eat World
have teamed up to cover songs from each other's vast and beloved catalogs. As Manchester Orchestra
pay tribute to "Table For Glasses," the opening track off Jimmy Eat World's classic Clarity LP, Jimmy Eat World
reimagines "Telepath," an album highlight and enduring favorite from Manchester Orchestra's The Million Masks of God. Both of the original arrangements are simultaneously sparse, slow-burning and soaring in their delivery, speaking to the bands' shared strengths of cathartic melodies and vocal harmonies that invite fans to shout and sing along. While Jimmy Eat World
flips "Telepath" on its head, turning the song's soft acoustics and spectral strings into a thunderous wall of electric guitar, Manchester Orchestra
approach "Table For Glasses" with a subtle touch that equally and intricately retains its invigorating power.
"It was an absolute honor to trade covers with one of our favorite bands," says Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull. "We approached our cover with admiration for the original and had a blast exploring all of its spacious corners."
Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins adds, "Manchester Orchestra is great at sitting you down, spinning your chair around and stopping it to show you are now somewhere else. We knew if we were going to cover an immersive song like 'Telepath,' we'd have to commit to 'stopping the chair' at bizzaro-Jimmy Eat World universe."
Both covers will also be available on limited edition 7" vinyl, exclusively as part of the VIP Experience
on the bands' upcoming Amplified Echoes Tour. Kicking off July 11th, and produced by Live Nation, Amplified Echoes will bring Manchester Orchestra
and Jimmy Eat World
to dozens of illustrious stages from coast to coast, including LA's Greek Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Chicago's Salt Shed, NYC's SummerStage in Central Park, and more through the end of August. Find the full list below and tickets @Top40-Charts, featuring support from Middle Kids.
The Amplified Echoes Tour will see Manchester Orchestra
perform music from their new album, The Valley of Vision, live for the very first time. The record was released alongside a breathtaking and groundbreaking film earlier this spring, enveloping the viewer in 180 degrees of 3D virtual reality. The dual release marked "one of the first instances of a rock band using VR to help tell the stories of their songs" (Alternative Press), and in a five-star review, Uncut said, "few bands are brave enough to try something this ambitious, even fewer have the talent to pull it off." Enter The Valley of Vision and explore more of its world in the music video for lead single "The Way,"currently climbing into the Top 20 on the AAA radio charts.
Celebrating three decades and 10 albums of existence in 2023, Jimmy Eat World
will arrive at the Amplified Echoes Tour fresh off a string of shows with My Chemical Romance
and the release of recent singles "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts."
Amplified Echoes Tour Dates
Jul 11 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +
Jul 12 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Stampede
Jul 14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
+
Jul 15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater +
Jul 16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
Jul 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic ^
Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre +
Jul 21 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square
at Petco Park +
Jul 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^
Jul 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors +
Jul 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater +
Jul 27 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music
Park ^
Jul 28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^
Jul 29 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^
Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
Aug 7 - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall +
Aug 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater ^
Aug 9 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory ^
Aug 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion +
Aug 12 - Bellevue, NE - Outlandia
Aug 13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^
Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club +
Aug 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^
Aug 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State
Park +
Aug 19 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^
Aug 20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^
Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach ^
Aug 23 - New York, NY - SummerStage In Central Park ^
Aug 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway +
Aug 25 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Buffalo +
Aug 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann ^
+Jimmy Eat World Closing
^Manchester Orchestra Closing
Manchester Orchestra
continues to push themselves into fascinating new realms with their latest release The Valley of Vision, a reinvigorating record and awe-inspiring film that immerses the viewer in 180 degrees of 3D virtual reality. From continuously appearing on Billboard charts and major festival lineups, to earning hundreds of millions of streams and frequently collaborating with visionaries like the Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Swiss
Army Man), Manchester Orchestra
have followed up their acclaimed 2021 album The Million Masks of God with six songs rooted in a renewed sense of resilience, rebirth and self-redemption, delivered through a wealth of sounds and textures unlike anything the band has made before.