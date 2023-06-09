Tayler Holder Makes Waves With New Single And CMT Music Awards Appearance





Tayler Holder, the rising sensation in country music, recently made waves with his appearance on CBS Austin, where he discussed his latest single "



When asked about the CMT



In the interview, Holder delved into the inspiration behind his new single "Marry You," revealing that it originated from a profound connection he felt with someone he believed could be his lifelong partner. Drawing from personal experiences, Holder acknowledged that his approach to songwriting revolves around sharing relatable stories that resonate with listeners. This perspective was reinforced by advice from renowned country artist Luke Combs, who encouraged Holder to incorporate themes that people can empathize with.



Having previously explored R&B and pop music during his time in Los Angeles, Holder has now found his home in Nashville, Tennessee, where he embraces the authentic storytelling aspect of country music. Collaboration is another source of joy for him, as evidenced by his fruitful partnerships with artists like Reyna Roberts and Ashley Cooke.



Holder expressed admiration for the warmth and authenticity of his fellow artists in the country music community, highlighting the stark contrast to the highly transactional environment he experienced in Los Angeles. He expressed gratitude for the acceptance and support he has received from those he has long admired, emphasizing the welcoming nature of the country music industry.



Alongside his music career, Holder continues to engage his fans through lifestyle content on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, amassing a combined total of 4 million subscribers. With a compelling journey from singing covers on YouTube to touring venues across the United States, Holder's rise to fame stands as a testament to the power of hard work and dedication.



As Tayler Holder's music career skyrockets, the question remains: What's next for this rising star? To learn more about Tayler Holder and stay updated on his latest endeavors, please visit his official website at https://itstaylerholder.com/, where you can find links to his official social media channels.



About Tayler Holder

Born on August 19, 1997, in Alvarado, Texas, Tayler Holder grew up in a family that instilled the values of hard work and perseverance. His passion for music began at a young age, and he quickly honed his skills as a singer and guitarist. Holder's journey as an entertainer started early, as he competed in motocross at the age of 3, a hobby he still cherishes today. After graduating from high school, he ventured to California to pursue his dream of becoming an entertainer, gaining popularity on Instagram and Musical.ly with viral lip sync videos and lifestyle content.



Holder's acting career took off with the online series DIRT, where he portrayed the lead character, Luke, drawing inspiration from his own experiences with motocross, love, and addiction. His entrance into TikTok propelled him to millions of followers New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Texas-born singer-songwriter, Tayler Holder, gains momentum as one of the hottest new stars in country music, capturing the hearts of millions of fans across the country.Tayler Holder, the rising sensation in country music, recently made waves with his appearance on CBS Austin, where he discussed his latest single " Marry You " and shared his excitement for the upcoming CMT Music Awards. With an impressive fan base, including over 20 million followers on TikTok, Holder's journey is quickly propelling him to the forefront of American music.When asked about the CMT Music Awards, Holder expressed his enthusiasm for seeing his friends perform at the event. However, he emphasized that the highlight for him would be having his mother accompany him on the red carpet. Holder's mom has been his unwavering supporter, attending every show, and this occasion marks a significant opportunity for them to bond after a long time apart.In the interview, Holder delved into the inspiration behind his new single "Marry You," revealing that it originated from a profound connection he felt with someone he believed could be his lifelong partner. Drawing from personal experiences, Holder acknowledged that his approach to songwriting revolves around sharing relatable stories that resonate with listeners. This perspective was reinforced by advice from renowned country artist Luke Combs, who encouraged Holder to incorporate themes that people can empathize with.Having previously explored R&B and pop music during his time in Los Angeles, Holder has now found his home in Nashville, Tennessee, where he embraces the authentic storytelling aspect of country music. Collaboration is another source of joy for him, as evidenced by his fruitful partnerships with artists like Reyna Roberts and Ashley Cooke.Holder expressed admiration for the warmth and authenticity of his fellow artists in the country music community, highlighting the stark contrast to the highly transactional environment he experienced in Los Angeles. He expressed gratitude for the acceptance and support he has received from those he has long admired, emphasizing the welcoming nature of the country music industry.Alongside his music career, Holder continues to engage his fans through lifestyle content on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, amassing a combined total of 4 million subscribers. With a compelling journey from singing covers on YouTube to touring venues across the United States, Holder's rise to fame stands as a testament to the power of hard work and dedication.As Tayler Holder's music career skyrockets, the question remains: What's next for this rising star? To learn more about Tayler Holder and stay updated on his latest endeavors, please visit his official website at https://itstaylerholder.com/, where you can find links to his official social media channels.About Tayler HolderBorn on August 19, 1997, in Alvarado, Texas, Tayler Holder grew up in a family that instilled the values of hard work and perseverance. His passion for music began at a young age, and he quickly honed his skills as a singer and guitarist. Holder's journey as an entertainer started early, as he competed in motocross at the age of 3, a hobby he still cherishes today. After graduating from high school, he ventured to California to pursue his dream of becoming an entertainer, gaining popularity on Instagram and Musical.ly with viral lip sync videos and lifestyle content.Holder's acting career took off with the online series DIRT, where he portrayed the lead character, Luke, drawing inspiration from his own experiences with motocross, love, and addiction. His entrance into TikTok propelled him to millions of followers



