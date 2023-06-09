Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat For 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video





Jun 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Buzzing New Orleans-born and Houston-based hip-hop R&B phenomenon Lah Pat serves up the music video for the high-powered remix of his viral single " Rodeo " featuring Flo Milli.The track's woozy production underscores his instantly irresistible crooning on the verses. Of course, it channels the 1996 Ginuwine banger "Pony," but with a distinct and dynamic 21st century twist. Meanwhile, red hot gold-certified Alabama spitter Flo Milli pulls up with a highly quotable cameo driven by her fiery delivery. She adds another dimension to the track altogether.Later this month, Lah Pat will join Gold-selling artist Tink on select dates of her Thanks 4 Everything Tour Pt. 2 which also includes Sonta and Jacquees. Check out the itinerary below and grab tickets here. Rodeo " earned Pat his first Billboard chart entries, debuting at No. 35 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and No. 50 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 1.7 million radio audience impressions. The first iteration of " Rodeo " exploded as a viral phenomenon on TikTok where its respective dance challenge incited over 800K creates with a staggering 75 million-plus views and 9 million engagements on the platform.This success has also carried over to DSPs as the song has reeled over 25 million global streams and counting. The " Rodeo " remix sets the stage for more to come from Lah Pat though. Pat is on the verge of stardom with more music due very soon.It's time for " Rodeo " season...Tink 'Thanks 4 Everything Pt.2 Tour' Featuring Lah Pat:Jun 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumJun 18 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance ArenaJun 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts



