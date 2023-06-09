Albert Hammond Jr Unveils 'Memo Of Hate' Video





The track is taken from Hammond Jr's much-anticipated forthcoming solo album, Melodies On Hiatus, out June 23 via Red Bull Records. The "Memo of Hate" video follows previously shared videos for "100-99" featuring GoldLink and "Old Man."



"I'm going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that - as time has gone on - have taken shape and become universal," Hammond Jr explains. "I get asked about the meaning or big picture of this album, but it's just that writing songs and creating is who I am and feels like why I exist. My goal is to have my music be part of someone's life, part of their fabric, and this feels like the best collection of music I've made and my best attempt at achieving that."



Additionally, Hammond Jr recently confirmed his headlining On Hiatus Tour this September, which includes sold-out stops in New York and Los Angeles, with Rainsford supporting.



With contributions from GoldLink, Steve Stevens, Matt Helders and Rainsford, Melodies on Hiatus features production by Gus Oberg and was co-written remotely with



With over 175 million lifetime streams, Albert Hammond Jr has released four solo albums including Yours to Keep (2006), ¿Cómo Te Llama? (2008), Momentary Masters (2015) and Francis Trouble (2018).



His critically acclaimed work has been praised by top tier outlets including NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and many others. He's also performed on "The



ALBERT HAMMOND JR LIVE:

















