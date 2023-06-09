Damian Lewis Unveils New Single & Music Video "She Comes"





Speaking about "She Comes" Lewis explains "'She Comes' is the first song I wrote for my debut album, so that makes it ... my first song (That I've shared with the world, at any rate….). It's about ghosts, and one ghost in particular. The album has hybrid sounds all through it but this song leans heavily on a folk set up before crescendoing with a jazz feel brought by my brilliant band".



In reference to the video, he adds ""We hoped to convey the feeling of an abandoned house, of the ghost of the woman that once lived there and a group of friends gathering to celebrate her."



Mission Creep is a thoughtful collection of rootsy, rock and jazz-tinged songs that reveals a deep love of music. Damian previously gave a foretaste of his distinctive sound in his latest single released "Makin' Plans", the soulful debut single "Down On The Bowery" and bluesy "Zaragoza".



The album's origin story begins when Lewis, after leaving school, swapped the rigorous day-to-day regime that had dominated his life for 10 years for something altogether less structured. He took to the road with his guitar and went busking through continental Europe. This experience has stayed with Damian ever since and is reflected in his debut album.



Lewis linked up with one of today's most exciting jazz musicians, Giacomo Smith, who in turn introduced Lewis to a collection of brilliant musicians, many of whom had played with Smith in the hugely loved and admired Kansas Smitty's House Band. Lewis formed his band and early shows at London's Omeara and Koko gave him a first sense of what leading a band in front of a live audience could feel like. "It helps that the players are all insanely accomplished," Lewis said.



A festival appearance at Wilderness last year led to more live shows. Packed gigs at London's, the Tabernacle, Hoxton Hall and Cheltenham Jazz Festival resulted in glowing reviews from the crowds and the critics who described Lewis as "a compelling performer apparently in his element" (Telegraph) as he"wowed the crowd" (Times). A label battle for his signature ensued.



Following his performance at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Damian Lewis today unveils his passionate new single "She Comes", taken from his upcoming debut album Mission Creep due for release on June 16th via Decca/Universal Music. The single is accompanied by a music video.Speaking about "She Comes" Lewis explains "'She Comes' is the first song I wrote for my debut album, so that makes it ... my first song (That I've shared with the world, at any rate….). It's about ghosts, and one ghost in particular. The album has hybrid sounds all through it but this song leans heavily on a folk set up before crescendoing with a jazz feel brought by my brilliant band".In reference to the video, he adds ""We hoped to convey the feeling of an abandoned house, of the ghost of the woman that once lived there and a group of friends gathering to celebrate her."Mission Creep is a thoughtful collection of rootsy, rock and jazz-tinged songs that reveals a deep love of music. Damian previously gave a foretaste of his distinctive sound in his latest single released "Makin' Plans", the soulful debut single "Down On The Bowery" and bluesy "Zaragoza".The album's origin story begins when Lewis, after leaving school, swapped the rigorous day-to-day regime that had dominated his life for 10 years for something altogether less structured. He took to the road with his guitar and went busking through continental Europe. This experience has stayed with Damian ever since and is reflected in his debut album.Lewis linked up with one of today's most exciting jazz musicians, Giacomo Smith, who in turn introduced Lewis to a collection of brilliant musicians, many of whom had played with Smith in the hugely loved and admired Kansas Smitty's House Band. Lewis formed his band and early shows at London's Omeara and Koko gave him a first sense of what leading a band in front of a live audience could feel like. "It helps that the players are all insanely accomplished," Lewis said.A festival appearance at Wilderness last year led to more live shows. Packed gigs at London's, the Tabernacle, Hoxton Hall and Cheltenham Jazz Festival resulted in glowing reviews from the crowds and the critics who described Lewis as "a compelling performer apparently in his element" (Telegraph) as he"wowed the crowd" (Times). A label battle for his signature ensued.Following his performance at Black Deer Festival on June 16th, Damian will then play a sold-out showcase at Rough Trade East on June 19th, before performing his biggest headline show to date at London's Union Chapel on July 11th. Announced earlier this week, Damian will then embark for eight additional dates across the UK, stopping in Gateshead, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Brighton, Manchester and Leeds. For full tour updates and routing list, visit damianlewismusic.com.



