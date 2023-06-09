Sam Smith & Madonna Collaborate On "Vulgar", Fierce Dance Duet Recording Together For The First Time





Produced with fully orchestrated nightclub zip by ILYA for MXM Productions, Cirkut, Ryan Tedder, Omer Fedi, Jimmy Napes, Sam and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer



"VULGAR" is the celebratory sound of two artists conjoining in wild abandon, a meeting of wild minds, hooks and aesthetics, punctuated by an Eastern string break, bolstered by earth-shattering bass. It is a two-and-a-half minute slap-back to repression and demand for respect. The "VULGAR" revolution begins here. It may even split your banana.





Madonna; the best-selling female artist of all time, continues to push boundaries and transform culture. She will kick off her highly-anticipated global Celebration Tour in July.

Together, they are S&M. Together, they are "VULGAR". New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In February this year, Madonna introduced an arresting Grammy performance by award winner, Sam Smith. "Are you ready for some controversy?" she announced, before making a heartfelt speech. "If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous," she said, "You are definitely onto something. That's where you make noise." The day after, Grammy award in hand, Sam and Madonna headed into the studio to record a brand new, irresistible, unapologetic duet. The result is "VULGAR".Produced with fully orchestrated nightclub zip by ILYA for MXM Productions, Cirkut, Ryan Tedder, Omer Fedi, Jimmy Napes, Sam and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer Lauren D'elia, the result is "VULGAR", A fearless, bold anthem, "VULGAR" honours every word of Madonna's previous night's speech."VULGAR" is the celebratory sound of two artists conjoining in wild abandon, a meeting of wild minds, hooks and aesthetics, punctuated by an Eastern string break, bolstered by earth-shattering bass. It is a two-and-a-half minute slap-back to repression and demand for respect. The "VULGAR" revolution begins here. It may even split your banana. Sam Smith is a multi-award winning, multi-million selling singer, songwriter and lightning rod for provocation:Madonna; the best-selling female artist of all time, continues to push boundaries and transform culture. She will kick off her highly-anticipated global Celebration Tour in July.Together, they are S&M. Together, they are "VULGAR".



