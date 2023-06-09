Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/06/2023

Istanbul To Kampala New Song From Murat Ses

Istanbul To Kampala New Song From Murat Ses

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Murat Ses releases new song ISTANBUL TO KAMPALA from upcoming album AFROTURCA DANCES, which will be released in July 2023

Next week, Austria-USA based artist Dr. MURAT SES (Father of Anadolu Pop) releases "Istanbul to Kampala," the first song from his upcoming album AFROTURCA DANCES, due out July 2023 via Nihal Ses CLOU RECORDS. The new work contains African elements along with the Anadolu pop style that the couple established in the late 60s.






