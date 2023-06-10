"Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party!" Aqua & Tiesto Team Up For First-Ever Remix Of "Barbie Girl"





Tiësto is a pillar in electronic music and an artist that transcends beyond that - Tiësto is an experience. The artist born Tijs Verwest has found a particular sweet spot in this crossover realm, gaining critical acclaim and millions of new fans with a litany of hits including his first single upon signing with Atlantic Records, "The Business," which has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its release, hitting #1 at US Dance radio and was honored with "Best Dance/Electronic Recording" nomination at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. His new album, Drive, showcases the sleek and sexy sound that's become Tiësto's signature. Lead single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, notorious Danish dance-pop group, AQUA, and DJ and music producer, Tiësto, team up to deliver the first-ever remix of AQUA's iconic hit song, " Barbie Girl ", along with the lyric video. This marks the first time a remix of the Barbie anthem is being officially released by AQUA and comes in celebration of the inevitable new era of Barbie. The larger-than-life remake of the track was inspired by Tiësto's daughter, as they have bonded over her love for the original song. " Barbie Girl " peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997, has amassed over 9 billion streams worldwide, and 1 billion views of the music video on YouTube. It also has over 1 million videos using the sound on TikTok with over 2.7 billion views. Lately, the original version has seen an incredible increase in consumption given the recent 25th anniversary of the track and the release of the upcoming Barbie film trailer during which the chorus of the song is featured. Tiësto's fresh take on the '90s hit will undoubtedly make listeners fall in love with the song all over again and it is available now via Geffen Records/UMG Denmark/Universal Music.

AQUA says, "In many ways, Tiësto and our ride are quite alike. We've both been around for a while and have had to navigate through a constantly evolving music industry. I believe the reason we are both still here today is because we've never strayed from what we originally set out to do: have fun, let go, and party with our fans like there's no tomorrow!" says Lene.

Rene adds: "When Tiësto reached out, I felt both honored and very lucky that he wanted to work with us. At the same time, I also thought, 'Well of course he does. We're the perfect match!'. After hearing what he's done with the song, I can now say with certainty that I was 100% right", Rene says, laughing.

Tiësto says, "'Barbie Girl' is one of the most iconic pop songs in history, and I couldn't be more honored to put my spin on it. My daughter absolutely loves this song, which is what inspired the remix, and makes this one even more special. I can't wait to see everyone go crazy on the dance floor to it!"No other band represents the late 90's like the Danish dance-pop group AQUA. The band got their world-wide break back in 1997 with their debut album 'Aquarium.' The album contained hit singles like 'Turn Back Time, 'Doctor Jones' and the notorious hit 'Barbie Girl,' which upon its release in May 1997 became a global phenomenon, making everyone sing along to the lines "I'm a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World". Thanks to the doll-centered storyline and kitschy music video, which perfectly matched the playful aesthetic of the 90's perfectly, the single raced to the top of the charts worldwide and became an instant classic. Even though the song sounded tailor-made for children, the lyrics told a different and much more un-child friendly story, which infuriated parents everywhere. Nonetheless, the plastic fantastic song catapulted AQUA into the public consciousness. Fast forward to today and AQUA keeps touring around the world! No other band can bring out the memories of the late 90's as AQUA. The band has sold 38 million albums, 7 million singles and belongs to the absolute elite of music. Early 2022 the Music video of Barbie Girl reached more than one billion views on YouTube and to this day is still among the most used songs on Instagram Reels, globally.Tiësto is a pillar in electronic music and an artist that transcends beyond that - Tiësto is an experience. His new album, Drive, showcases the sleek and sexy sound that's become Tiësto's signature. Lead single " The Business " (2X PLATINUM) has already amassed over 1.7 billion streams worldwide, and the album features even more hits. The album also includes multi-million streaming worldwide hit singles " Don't Be Shy " with Karol G (GOLD CERTIFIED), "The Motto with Ava Max (PLATINUM)," "Hot In It (With Charli XCX)," " 10:35 " with Tate McRae (quickly approaching gold status) and "All Nighter" which together have a combination of over 4.4 billion global streams. Named for the perpetual momentum of his career and the physical movement his work continues to inspire, Drive makes the thrill of the dancefloor available whenever, and wherever, listeners turn it on.



