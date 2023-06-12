Chris Lake Drops Four Tet Remix Of 'In The Yuma' (Ft. Aatig)





Lake gave V Magazine a recap of his Brooklyn Mirage opening weekend takeover in this interview. That was further emphasized by his recent DJ Mag North New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Lake releases the Four Tet remix of his viral hit "In The Yuma" featuring Aatig via Black Book Records/Astralwerks. Trading in the slow-morphing rhythms and epic piano of the original for frenetic, go-for-broke house production, Four Tet's majestic makeover overflows with charm and attitude.The original, inspired by Chris Lake's performance in the Yuma tent at Coachella 2019, perfectly pairs Aatig's sultry vocals with blistering beats and dizzying effects. In the hands of veteran British producer Four Tet, the pulse-pounding number takes on a whole new aura amidst unhinged piano arrangements, layers of textures and sounds, all peppered throughout a classic house beat.The remix has everything required to get the people moving on the dance floor, which Four Tet proved when he played it during his headlining Coachella set B2B Skrillex and Fred again.. this year.The remix follows the GRAMMY-nominated artist's recent single "Beggin," a sizzling collaboration with Aluna that received acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Dancing Astronaut, EDM.com, and Forbes, who called it "another anthemic song by Lake." That track was a highlight of Chris Lake's two sold-out performances at Brooklyn Mirage, which underlines his iconic standing in the dance community.Lake gave V Magazine a recap of his Brooklyn Mirage opening weekend takeover in this interview. That was further emphasized by his recent DJ Mag North America cover story, an in-depth article that details his game-changing impact and continuing influence on house music.



