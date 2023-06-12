Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Kylie Minogue Drops Extended 'Padam Padam' Mix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Minogue has dropped an extended mix of her hit single "Padam Padam."
The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto), encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon. From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat - this is an instant Kylie classic.

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie's brand new studio album, 'Tension', a record of pleasure-seeking, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.

Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams and 8 UK No 1 albums. Her multiple awards include 3 BRIT awards, 2 MTV awards and a Grammy. Kylie is the only female artist to score a No 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK.






