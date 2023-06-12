Emeline Drops Defiant New Single 'Everything I'm Not'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fast-rising singer/songwriter EMELINE releases her unapologetic new single "everything i'm not" via Capitol Records. The poignant pop anthem is the embodiment of reclaiming your power and changing the narrative.



"everything i'm not" showcases EMELINE's razor-sharp pen and soaring vocals, "I'm not your mother, not your bitch, not your fing therapist, not your lover, not your friend, not some ex you'll touch again," she proclaims on the insightful yet defiant track, "Now everything you had is everything I'm not."



"This song is about finally getting out of a relationship where I felt the need to shape myself to fit into roles in the other person's life," says EMELINE. "When I left, all of the roles dissolved and I belonged to myself again. It's fueled with feminine rage and is a reclamation of my power and identity."



A Rhode Island-born multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar and piano, EMELINE first gained major momentum with songs like "cinderella's dead" - an early-2022 release that cracked the Top 20 of the Spotify Daily Viral chart and Top 25 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart which has now amassed over 100 million streams —along with fearlessly outspoken songs like "strut," "what it means to be a girl," "this is how i learn to say no," the raw and reflective piano ballad, "venting to strangers" and most recently "feelings" - a March release which affirmed the 24-year-old artist as an essential new voice for all those navigating the minefield of sex and love in the modern world.



﻿EMELINE first broke through with her hypnotic single "flowers & sex," a 2021 release that hit #4 on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 chart, surpassed 10 million global streams within just eight weeks, and earned praise from outlets like Earmilk and Paper, who noted that the "blunt pop anthem… arrives at a time when people are craving a little self-love and a lot of sexual pleasure after a year of endless isolation."



EMELINE's music has amassed over 600 million combined global streams to date. She is now at work on more new music driven by her mission of uplifting and supporting women everywhere.



