Janelle Monae Unveils 'The Age Of Pleasure' Album

With multiple celebrated albums, THE ARCHANDROID (2010), THE ELECTRIC LADY (2013), and DIRTY COMPUTER (2018), numerous critically-acclaimed theatrical and television performances, and her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, Monáe continues to be one of the most compelling and important artists of this generation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Janelle Monáe, music's foremost freeassmuthafa, has shared her hugely anticipated new album, THE AGE OF PLEASURE, available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.Executive produced by Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean " Diddy " Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such new singles as "Champagne s" "Phenomenal (feat. Doechii)" and "Waterslide," along with the scintillating fan-favorite, "Lipstick Lover," and lead single "Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80)."Monáe - who recently graced the June cover of Rolling Stone- will celebrate her new era with THEAGE OF PLEASURE TOUR, getting underway August 30 at Seattle, WA's WAMU Theater and then traveling North America through mid-October.Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour will make stops at such historic venues as Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 7), Chicago, IL's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (September 14), Toronto, ON's Massey Hall (September 21), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (September 26), Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre (September 28), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium, (October 3), and Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre Atlanta (October 6) before culminating at Inglewood, CA's YouTube Theater (October 18). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.Janelle Monáe is without question one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, an 8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and fashion icon known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound.With multiple celebrated albums, THE ARCHANDROID (2010), THE ELECTRIC LADY (2013), and DIRTY COMPUTER (2018), numerous critically-acclaimed theatrical and television performances, and her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, Monáe continues to be one of the most compelling and important artists of this generation.



