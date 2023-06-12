New Rules Debut New Single 'Old Days'



Following the viral success of "Pasta" and "Emily," they caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label in 2021. Last summer, the trio released their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone UK, and more, in addition to selling out UK shows and their first-ever U.S. dates. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK/Irish trio New Rules have debuted new single "Old Days," which premiered last night on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop with Mollie King.Written by New Rules, Sam Klempner, and Jamie Squire (of The 1975), the reflective track laments the friendship lost after a romantic relationship ends ("How come it's so easy to go from friends to lovers / but not lovers to friends?"). "Old Days" arrives alongside an official lyric video, which is streaming now on New Rules' official YouTube channel. The track is available on all streaming platforms via Elektra.The group explained of the song, "One of us bumped into an ex on a night out, who then ended the conversation with 'don't be a stranger.' The next day we wrote 'Old Days.' The song tells the story of missing the friend that you had in a lover post-breakup, and above everything else longing for that friendship back. It's a song for anyone who has learned that ending a relationship on good terms doesn't make it any easier."The single follows the group's March release, "Not Alone." The uplifting, emotional track arrived alongside an official video. Earlier this year, the trio wrapped up a run of UK and Ireland headline tour dates, which earned a glowing review from The Sun, who raved, "…I hadn't experienced this sort of hysteria since One Direction" and praised the band's "electric" energy "…easing between flawless harmonies, guitar riffs, and banter with fans." The trio also recorded a Radio 1 session at London's prestigious Maida Vale Studios earlier this year.In the fall, the band shared heartfelt single and video "Late In The Evening," written by Jamie Scott (One Direction, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran) and co-produced by the band. Last summer, New Rules released Go The Distance (Extended Version).The extended mixtape includes stripped-down versions of " Go The Distance " and " Love You Like That " and live offerings of "Drunk Texts" and "Lucky Me." Go The Distance racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, who named the trio one of their Emerging Artists To Watch. Rolling Stone UK applauded the mixtape's "pop-driven earworms," while Sweety High attested New Rules are "going places."New Rules are currently working on new music in London - stay tuned for more from the band soon.About New Rules:For New Rules, three guitars and three voices converge upon one stadium-size sound. The London-based trio—Alec McGarry, Nathan Lambert, and Ryan Meaney—elevate pop to the rafters fueled by singer-songwriter soul, rock 'n' roll spirit, and a whole lot of personality.With Ryan from Dublin, Alec from Hertfordshire, and Nathan from Chelmsford, the boys initially met online, bonding over similar backgrounds playing music on street corners, uploading covers online, and penning original material.The musicians congregated in London and introduced New Rules with "Call It" and "Fix Somebody" during 2019. Beyond hitting the road with Julia Michaels, Little Mix, and Picture This, they've sold out successive headline tours.Following the viral success of "Pasta" and "Emily," they caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label in 2021. Last summer, the trio released their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone UK, and more, in addition to selling out UK shows and their first-ever U.S. dates.



