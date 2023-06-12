Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 12/06/2023

Chicago Cultivate Fest Celebrates Cannabis Culture Aug 25-27 With Huge Lineup

Chicago Cultivate Fest Celebrates Cannabis Culture Aug 25-27 With Huge Lineup

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Turnstyle Productions and Riot Fest are thrilled to announce the first annual Cultivate Festival, August 25-27th at The Nursery, a new venue adjacent to the Green Line stop at 1800 W Lake Street. This 3-day celebration of cannabis culture includes a diverse line-up of rock, hip-hop, reggae and punk, with Crumb, The Record Company, GZA, Graveyard, Julian Marley, Pharcyde, Fishbone, Earthless and more (full lineup below). The festival will feature well-curated food trucks, cannabis education and a shuttle to local dispensaries.

Fast on the heels of last years' successful festival debut of Riot Pop!! and The First Inclusive Drinking System™, Riot Pop!! Is debuting another first in the beverage space, a new Riot Pop!! CBD + Terpenes drink that includes strain-specific mood enhancing terpenes. Two unique versions will be debuting and available at the fest: Cherry Limeade with Super Lemon Haze terpenes, L-Theanine, caffeine and electrolytes, and Blood Orange with Pineapple Express terpenes with electrolytes.

Cultivate Fest's bands strike a range, from Crumb's hypnotic psychedelic rock to Andy Frasco & the U.N.'s reckless blues rock to The Record Company's punk-inflected rock and Black Lips' nihilistic garage, to The Pharcyde's legendary sample-heavy LA hip hop and GZA's live performance of Liquid Swords with The Funky Nomads to reggae from Julian Marley & the Uprising and Fishbone's funk, ska, punk and soul. Swedish metallic rock legends Graveyard will perform an exclusive US appearance at the fest. Another highlight is Brant Bjork, former vocalist of the desert rock cult faves Kyuss.

Other features at the festival include vendors, cannabis education and curated food trucks with an eye towards innovation. There will also be a local dispensary shuttle leaving from The Nursery.

Tickets are on sale for the supremely economical initial price of $99.00 per 3-day ticket, about 5 bucks per band, while supplies last. Bundles with tickets and Riot Pop!! CBD and merch will also be available.

Exclusive bundle pack includes:
3 Day Tickets to Cultivate Festival
4 Riot Pop!! CBD + Terpenes cans (2 of each flavor)
Super limited edition debut Riot Pop!! x Cultivate x Jugrnaut Chicago hat and tote bag
*Pickup at the Riot Pop!! activation site inside Cultivate Festival gates, must show valid 21+ ID
For more information, visit ChicagoCultivate.com and drinkriotpop.com.

Cultivate Festival Full Line-up:

8/25
Crumb
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
Murphy's Law
Lucky BC
Mac Sabbath

8/26
The Record Company
Graveyard (Exclusive U.S. performance)
Black Lips
The Pharcyde
Brant Bjork
Dry Reef

8/27
GZA w/ The Funky Nomads (Performing Liquid Swords)
Julian Marley and the Uprising
Fishbone Afroman
Earthless
The Crombies
Holiday Highball






