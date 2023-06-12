Italian Dream Pop Duo Six Impossible Things Release New Single "Twenty Something" And Announce New EP "The Physical Impossibility Of Death In The Mind Of Someone Living"





"Twenty Something", out Tuesday, June 6, 2023, is the single that ushers in the new direction for the duo, and it is also the first track taken from the forthcoming EP, "The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living", which will see the light in 2023.



"Twenty Something" is a song in which Six Impossible Things' now-familiar style, influenced by genres such as dream pop, emo and post-rock, is instantly recognizable, but this time enriched and made fuller by the incorporation of the full band sound. Despite the greater sonic charge, the duo has not lost that almost confessional feeling of intimacy that has always characterized their songs.



The song was written and composed by



Six Impossible Things are getting ready to release their third EP, "The Physical Impossibility Of Death In The Mind Of Someone Living", which will be out in September. Nicky and



Six Impossible Things is an Italian

The band released their first two EPs ("I Tried To Run Away From Here" in 2019 and "Sometimes You Fall Asleep In Front Of Me" in 2021) and toured a lot across Europe, including gigs with Delta Sleep, Hickeys, Flor and many others.



Their third (unreleased) EP "The Physical Impossibility Of Death In The Mind Of Someone Living" is their first full band record, mixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio (The Soft Moon, Merchandise, Messa).



LINE UP:

Nicky Fodritto - Vocals, Keys





Lyrics:

"Every night I can't sleep

and I lay here

rifflin' through the noise on my phone

I feel lost

and I miss those times

every time it was me and my friends

lost in the middle of something

I still can't comprehend

I miss those days we used to throw away

I miss those nights: "you know, we're 'gonna be fine"

and now those frames of our lives slipped out of our hands

just like the sand

we were twenty-something

we kept on skipping classes

always down to smoke a full pack

and we didn't give a fuck about anything

yeah we didn't give a fuck about anything

back then I used to sit in my car

listenin' to songs no one would hear

alone, consumed by fear"



ISRC CODE: USHM22349467

AUTHOR:

COMPOSER:

Recorded by Daniele Mandelli and Maurizio Baggio

Mixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio at La Distilleria in Bassano Del Grappa (Italy)



www.facebook.com/siximpossiblethingsvi

www.instagram.com/siximpossiblethingsvi New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After two EPs as a duo, Six Impossible Things take a major step by involving two more members in the project and thus incorporating a full band sound in its own right."Twenty Something", out Tuesday, June 6, 2023, is the single that ushers in the new direction for the duo, and it is also the first track taken from the forthcoming EP, "The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living", which will see the light in 2023."Twenty Something" is a song in which Six Impossible Things' now-familiar style, influenced by genres such as dream pop, emo and post-rock, is instantly recognizable, but this time enriched and made fuller by the incorporation of the full band sound. Despite the greater sonic charge, the duo has not lost that almost confessional feeling of intimacy that has always characterized their songs.The song was written and composed by Lorenzo Di Girolamo, guitarist and one of the band's two vocalists, who commented: "I'm entering my thirties next month, so I decided to write and release a song about my twenties. It's a tribute to the last ten years of my life, and I thought: 'When, if not now?'. This was the only song on the record that was written before the pandemic, and the only song written entirely by me (except for an interlude), so it's a little bit different when compared to the rest of the EP (weird choice for a single, I know). Nostalgia-soaked lyrics and emo-guitar-driven choruses, instead of the darker approach to the lyrics and melodies that characterize the rest of the songs on the record."Six Impossible Things are getting ready to release their third EP, "The Physical Impossibility Of Death In The Mind Of Someone Living", which will be out in September. Nicky and Lorenzo wrote and produced the 5-track project, collaborating with producer Maurizio Baggio on vocals, mix and mastering and with musicians from the italian Post-Hardcore bands What We Lost and Sittingthesummerout.Six Impossible Things is an Italian Dream Pop band formed by Nicky Fodritto and Lorenzo Di Girolamo in 2017 in Lodi.The band released their first two EPs ("I Tried To Run Away From Here" in 2019 and "Sometimes You Fall Asleep In Front Of Me" in 2021) and toured a lot across Europe, including gigs with Delta Sleep, Hickeys, Flor and many others.Their third (unreleased) EP "The Physical Impossibility Of Death In The Mind Of Someone Living" is their first full band record, mixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio (The Soft Moon, Merchandise, Messa).LINE UP:Nicky Fodritto - Vocals, Keys Lorenzo Di Girolamo - Vocals, GuitarLyrics:"Every night I can't sleepand I lay hererifflin' through the noise on my phoneI feel lostand I miss those timesevery time it was me and my friendslost in the middle of somethingI still can't comprehendI miss those days we used to throw awayI miss those nights: "you know, we're 'gonna be fine"and now those frames of our lives slipped out of our handsjust like the sandwe were twenty-somethingwe kept on skipping classesalways down to smoke a full packand we didn't give a fuck about anythingyeah we didn't give a fuck about anythingback then I used to sit in my carlistenin' to songs no one would hearalone, consumed by fear"ISRC CODE: USHM22349467AUTHOR: Lorenzo Di GirolamoCOMPOSER: Lorenzo Di GirolamoRecorded by Daniele Mandelli and Maurizio BaggioMixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio at La Distilleria in Bassano Del Grappa (Italy)www.facebook.com/siximpossiblethingsviwww.instagram.com/siximpossiblethingsvi



