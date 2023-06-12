Jason Eady Releases New Single "Wayside" From Forthcoming Album Mississippi Out August 11, 2023





^ FULL BAND. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Mississippi-born, Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Eady released "Wayside," the second song to be pulled from his ninth studio album Mississippi that will be released on August 11. Eady also announced an extensive album release tour that marks his first full band-outing in more than 5 years. The tour will be supported by Midnight River Choir, who will also serve as his backing band. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.The album, produced by the Band of Heathens' Gordy Quist, and is now available for pre-order via Eady's official website or by signing up for the Jason Eady Music Club. All members of the Club will receive a physical copy of the album for free ahead of release day. Listen to "Wayside" via Top40-Charts.com!"I'm excited to release the second single from my upcoming album "Mississippi" called "Wayside", out today," shared Eady. "I'm also excited to finally announce the album release tour starting in August of this year. I will be going out with my friends Midnight River Choir, who will be opening every show and then doing double duty as my band. This will be the first time I've been on the road with a band in five years and I can't think of a group of guys I'd rather do it with. I hope you'll all come catch one of these shows. We're going to have a great time and recreate the live spirit of this record every night.""Wayside" follows the release of "Way Down In Mississippi," which was embraced by Billboard who said, "Eady retraces his musical journey and his deep Southern roots on this bluesy, gospel-infused track... This singular melding of musical synergies, layered with Eady's husky voice, makes his latest musical iteration feel timeless."The album announcement follow's Eady's 2021 album To The Passage of Time that features perhaps his most poignant song to date "French Summer Sun." The record was praised by Holler, Rolling Stone, and Texas Monthly, who said, "Eady's whiskey-warm voice, which goes from low and rich to lonely and longing with impressive agility, could make anyone's tale sound like that of a wise, poetic wanderer."Mississippi tracklist:1) Way Down in Mississippi2) Burn It Down3) New Tradition4) Wayside5) Once Upon a Time in New Orleans6) Mile Over 457) Whistle8) Mean Time9) Getting Even10) MistyJason Eady Tour Dates:JUNEFri, June 9 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *Sat, June 10 - Omaha, NE - Barnato *Tues, June 13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE #Wed, June 14 - Riverton, IL - Backroom Lounge #Fri, June 16 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark Sat, June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe *Sun, June 18 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse *Mon, June 19 - Hampton, VA - Big Pink Wed, June 21 - Lexington, KY - The Burl *Thurs, June 22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley *Fri, June 23 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival *Sat, June 24 - Memphis, TN - Hernando's Hideaway *Sun, June 25 - Merigold, MS - Hey Joe's 2 *JULYThurs, July 6 - Beaumont, TX - Courville's *Fri, July 7 - Winnsboro, TX - Winnsboro Center for the Arts *Sat, July 8 - Yukon, OK - Grady's 66 Pub *Sun, July 9 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater*Thurs, July 13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *Fri, July 14 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater *Sat, July 15 - Austin, TX - THe 04 Center *Sat, July 29 - Industry, TX - Welcome General Store #AUGUSTSun, Aug 6 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose ^Aug 8 & 9 - Bozeman, MT - Live from the Divide ^Aug 10 - Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion ^Tues, Aug 15 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern ^Weds, Aug 16 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall ^Fri, Aug 18 - Arbuckle, CA - Burgies ^Fri, Aug 25 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty Sat, Aug 26 - Armarillo, TX - Hoot's ^SEPTEMBERFri, Sept 8 - Boone, NC - Boone Songwriter's FestThurs, Sept 14 - Galena, KS - The Mollie #OCTOBERWed, Oct 4 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge ^Thurs, Oct 5 - Wichita, KS - The Wave ^Fri, Oct 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door ^Sat, Oct 7 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads ^Sun, Oct 8 - Manhattan, KS - Music at the Murdock's ^Tues, Oct 10 - Venice, NE - Buck's ^Thurs, Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall ^Sat, Oct 14 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club ^Wed, Oct 18 - Columbus, OH - Natalies Grandview ^Sun, Oct 22 - Providence, RI - Askew ^Thurs, Oct 26 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse ^NOVEMBERWed, Nov 1 - Greenville, SC - Doc's Tavern ^Thurs, Nov 2 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic Sat, Nov 11 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's ^* WITH JAMIE LIN WILSON# SOLO ACOUSTIC^ FULL BAND.



