News
RnB 13/06/2023

M1H1 Unveils New Single "No Time" - A Fresh Sound In The Music Scene

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American rap artist M1H1 is set to launch his innovative single "No Time" on July 7, 2023. Known for blending hard rock, hip-hop, and R&B, M1H1 has made a name for himself in Orlando's competitive underground scene. Signing with Da Congregation Entertainment, owned by producer and entrepreneur Deacon, marked a turning point in his career.

M1H1's captivating stage presence has led to performances at renowned events like the A3C Music Festival and SXSW. Aspiring to perform at festivals like Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, E.D.C., and Coachella, M1H1 is a rising star in the live music scene.

The name "M1H1" represents the artist's core values of "one hope, one message," reflecting his dedication to inspiring listeners to live their best lives and face challenges head-on. As M1H1 pushes the boundaries of modern music, fans eagerly await the release of "No Time" to experience the hope and message that echo in his songs. Follow @m1h1407 on social media to stay up to date on his latest releases!

Instagram: https://instagram.com/m1h1407
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ZNmMgytTblT0IHy3yeFqq
Label: https://instagram.com/dacongregationent






