Rob Grant Releases Debut Album Lost At Sea

Hollywood Bowl, feat. Lana Del Rey New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Opulent soundscape creator Rob Grant releases his debut album, Lost At Sea. Along with the album, Rob Grant also releases his new single "Hollywood Bowl" FEAT. Lana Del Rey. It is the sixth single to be taken from his debut album, and the second that features Lana Del Rey following the release of title track "Lost At Sea", which was released last week."Hollywood Bowl" was co-written by Rob Grant and Lana Del Rey and was produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes. The visualizer video for the single is out now and available to watch @Top40-Charts.comSpeaking about his debut album, Lost At Sea, Rob Grant said: "My debut album 'Lost At Sea' is out today! It's an ethereal album - inspired by my love for the sea and for sailing. It's music that is meant to bring you peace and calm, and to take you on a hypnotic ambient journey. The 14 tracks include a wide range of piano instrumentals and soundscape compositions. And best of all there are two breathtaking vocal collaborations with my daughter Lana Del Rey. The title track 'Lost At Sea' and 'Hollywood Bowl'.This project took two years to complete. Along the way I had the privilege of working with some of the most talented producers and engineers in the business. Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Zack Dawes, Laura Sisk, Benji and many others. The end result is an album that is deeply personal, and emotional. I hope you love it as much as I do!"Speaking about his new single "Hollywood Bowl", Rob Grant said: "'Hollywood Bowl' is out now! This is one of my favorite songs on the album. The vocal range that Lana displays is incredible. The piano begins with a delicate melody and then builds to a beautiful release. Whenever I play this piece, I am happy. It reminds me of my childhood, and how much I loved to swing. How the higher I went, the more I felt like I was flying. It's a song that is filled with joy."Grant, who is the father of international icon Lana Del Rey, has enlisted a range of talent to contribute to the making of his debut album, Lost At Sea. Features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes.Now signed to Decca Records, Rob Grant is set to embark on his next venture as he delves into his newfound career in music. Decca Records boasts an array of world class piano-based artists, including Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jeff Goldblum and, with its rich tradition of recording piano music from all musical genres, it is the natural home for Rob Grant's individual artistry.LOST AT SEA TRACK LISTING:Moon Rise Over The OceanSetting Sail On A Distant HorizonLost at Sea, feat. Lana Del ReyThe Texture Of DreamsThe Poetry Of Wind And WavesA Beautiful DeliriumDeep Ocean SwellsMy Deep Blue DreamReflections Of Light On WaterIn The Dying Light Of Day: Requiem for Mother EarthA Delicate Mist Surrounds MeThe Mermaids LullabySong Of The Eternal SeaHollywood Bowl, feat. Lana Del Rey



