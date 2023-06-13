Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 13/06/2023

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars The Motion Picture (50th Anniversary)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On July 3, 1973, David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust, his most famous alter-ego, in front of 5,000 stunned fans at London's Hammersmith Odeon. Now, the fully restored film and soundtrack will be released for the first time for the 50th anniversary of the show. Renowned filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (Monterey Pop, Bob Dylan - Don't Look Back, Depeche Mode - 101) captured the momentous event by filming Bowie and The Spiders From Mars backstage and onstage. The digital restoration of the new version of the film has been overseen by his son, Frazer Pennebaker, with remastered audio.

Although filmed 50 years ago, the film was not widely seen for over a decade. However, the film and its soundtrack have been newly remastered with the medley of "The Jean Genie/Love Me Do" medley and "Round And Round" featuring the late legendary Jeff Beck - the latter track making its very first appearance anywhere. Both performances have been newly mixed by long-time Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

The show featured Bowie's famous speech just before the final encore, "Rock 'n' Roll Suicide," where he revealed that he was retiring the Ziggy Stardust persona. The shocking announcement was a surprise to all in attendance - including members of his band and was the first proclamation of its kind in rock and roll.

Fifty years later, Ziggy will finally go global with a digitally restored version of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture showing at over 1000 cinemas worldwide.

The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (formerly the Odeon) will host the global premiere of the newly restored version of the film on June 3, fifty years to the day. The evening will also include an on-stage conversation with Bowie collaborators and contemporary musicians that will precede the film screening. They will address the original show's legacy and Ziggy's pan-generational resonance.

Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture

Tracklist - Blu-ray:
Opening Credits/Introduction
Hang On To Yourself
Ziggy Stardust
Watch That Man
Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
All The Young Dudes
Oh! You Pretty Things
Moonage Daydream
Changes
Space Oddity
My Death
Cracked Actor
Time
The Width Of A Circle
Let's Spend the Night Together
Suffragette City
White Light/White Heat
Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)
Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)
Farewell Speech
Rock 'n' Roll Suicide
End Credits

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 - 48kHz/24bit, PCM Stereo - 48kHz/24bit, Aspect Ratio - 4:3. All Regions. Exempt from classification.
5.1 Surround sound music mix by Tony Visconti, assisted by Rich Tozzoli/Gizmo Enterprises. Stereo mix by Tony Visconti.
"The Jean Genie/Love Me Do" medley and "Round And Round" stereo: mixed and engineered by Tony Visconti, 5.1: mixed by Tony Visconti, engineered by Jannek Zechner.

CD
Disc 1
Introduction Part 1
Hang On To Yourself
Ziggy Stardust
Watch That Man
Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
All The Young Dudes
Oh! You Pretty Things
Moonage Daydream
Changes
Space Oddity
My Death

Disc 2
Cracked Actor
Time
The Width Of A Circle
Let's Spend the Night Together
Suffragette City
White Light/White Heat
Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)
Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)
Farewell Speech
Rock 'n' Roll Suicide

Vinyl
Side 1
Introduction
Hang On To Yourself
Ziggy Stardust
Watch That Man
Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
All The Young Dudes
Oh! You Pretty Things
Moonage Daydream

Side 2
Changes
Space Oddity
My Death
Cracked Actor
Time

Side 3
The Width Of A Circle
Let's Spend The Night Together
Suffragette City

Side 4
White Light/White Heat
Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)
Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)
Farewell Speech
Rock 'n' Roll Suicide






