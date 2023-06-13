Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 13/06/2023

BJ The Chicago Kid Taps Freddie Gibbs For New Track 'Liquor Store In The Sky'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BJ The Chicago Kid, a 7X GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter, releases a new single, "Liquor Store In The Sky" ft. Freddie Gibbs via RTW Records/RCA Records.

"Liquor Store In The Sky" was born at Memphis' legendary Royal Studios, the very same creative sanctuary once graced by the iconic Al Green.
During these studio sessions with multi-platinum producer Yeti Beats, the gifted composer/instrumentalist and fellow GRAMMY-nominee Charlie Bereal strummed the chords of William Bell's timeless classic "Forgot To Be Your Lover," serving as the captivating replayed sample that anchors the song.

"Liquor Store In The Sky" holds a special place in BJ's heart, as the title has long resided in his phone among a collection of captivating song titles he aspires to bring to life one day. Finally, the music aligned, breathing life into this concept.
"My songwriting often draws from personal experiences, honoring the memory of Al Howard, a childhood best friend lost tragically in a car accident," shares BJ The Chicago Kid. "This song resonates with anyone who has lost someone special, particularly with those who yearn for a cherished drink with their favorite person, hoping that one day they might reunite at the 'Liquor Store In The Sky.'

With its relatable and introspective lyrics, the song skillfully navigates the delicate emotions surrounding loss and grief. The slow-tempo ballad concludes with a touching dedication to BJ's late father and other friends and family members who have recently passed. This heartfelt tribute further exemplifies BJ's authenticity and commitment to creating music that resonates with his audience profoundly.

"Liquor Store In The Sky" is the second single from BJTCK's upcoming collaboration album slated for release this summer with multi-platinum producer Yeti Beats, best known for his work with superstar Doja Cat. The track follows the light-hearted upbeat single, "Forgot Your Name," which will also be on BJ & Yeti's highly anticipated collab project. Since its release, "Forgot Your Name" has received praise from the likes of BET, Essence, UPROXX, VIBE, REVOLT & more!


BJ The Chicago Kid is truly a musical force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with his soul-stirring vocals and undeniable artistry. With a career spanning over a decade, BJ has become a prominent figure in R&B and soul music, enchanting listeners with his heartfelt performances and impeccable songwriting. From collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Chance the Rapper, to R&B luminaries like H.E.R., Solange, and Miguel, BJ has steadily been cementing his place among music's elite.






