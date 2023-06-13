Bring Me The Horizon Announces 'Post Human: NeX GEn'





They have now also amassed over 1 billion video views on YouTube and are in the top 500 most streamed artists globally on Spotify. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bring Me The Horizon, having recently shared two new singles "LosT" and "AmEN!," have announced a brand new studio album, entitled POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which is due for release on September 15th via Columbia Records.The news arrives in time for the start of their North American tour with Fall Out Boy, beginning June 27th in Woodlands, TX. Also announced is a UK & Ireland Arena tour in 2024, which includes a night at the 02 Arena in London.The album and tour launch were announced via a mass, never done before fan activation that the band hosted across their socials and on site at the festival over the course of the weekend.Fans were encouraged to follow a series of hidden clues and riddles which led them to a secret building, The Church Of Genxsis, which was on site at this weekend's Download Festival in the UK.. Once inside, fans experienced a variety of immersive Genxsis rituals, including face branding, a sermon and tarot readings as they completed their journey to becoming members."LosT" and "AmEN!", which featured acclaimed rapper Lil Uzi Vert and hardcore legend Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw, are part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series and follows singles " DiE4u " and "Strangers," which have been streamed over a massive 200 million times to date.BRING ME THE HORIZON 2023 TOUR DATES:6/27 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX*6/28 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX*6/30 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ*7/1 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*7/2 - BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, CA*7/3 - BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, CA*7/5 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*7/7 - Usana Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*7/9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Englewood, CO*7/11 - Walmart Amp - Rogers, AR*7/13 - Somerset Amphitheater - Somerset, WI*7/14 - Upheaval Festival 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI7/15 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH*7/16 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN*7/18 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH*7/19 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA*7/21 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC*7/22 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA*7/24 - Ithink Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL*7/25 - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL*7/26 - Lakewood Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA*7/29 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI*7/30 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*8/1 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY*8/2 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA*8/4 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY*8/5 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ*8/6 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ**w/ Fall Out Boy20241/9 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena1/10 - Bournemouth, UK - BIC1/13 - Manchester, UK - Utilita Arena1/14 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena1/16 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena1/17 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena1/19 - Sheffield, UK - FlyDSA Arena1/20 - London, UK - O2 Arena1/23 - Dublin, IRE - 3 ArenaBRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet Bring Me The Horizon are one of the most successful rock bands to emerge from the UK; selling over 5 million albums globally to date, playing sold-out shows in over 50 countries, including sold out nights at London's O2, a night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowing a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018 and a headline slot at 2022's Reading & Leeds Festival.They kicked off their POST HUMAN era in 2020 with the release of the first of four EPs aptly titled POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR. The critically acclaimed release debuted at Number 1 on the UK Album chart. 2022 saw them appear at the BRIT Awards where they joined Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for an electrifying performance of "Bad Habits."The group released their gold-certified sixth studio album, amo, in 2019, which debuted at Number 1 in 17 markets and was named "one of the most anticipated albums of 2019" by Billboard, it also garnered the band their second Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album, after the LP's first single MANTRA earned them a nod for Best Rock Song in 2018. The Sheffield 5-piece also received their first BRIT Award nomination for Best Group in 2021.They have now also amassed over 1 billion video views on YouTube and are in the top 500 most streamed artists globally on Spotify. Bring Me The Horizon are vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.



