Far From Saints Share 'Let The Light Shine Over You'

July 24 at Cardiff Castle (special guests to Tom Jones) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Let the Light Shine Over You" is the latest song to be released ahead of Far From Saints self-titled debut album due out this coming Friday, June 16th, via Ignition Records.Like the LP, "Let the Light Shine Over You" was written and produced by Far From Saints and mixed by the Grammy-nominated Al Clay (Blur, Pixies). In addition, the single is accompanied by the official video which includes footage from the band's shows with Kings of Leon at Wrexham FC earlier this year."Let the Light Shine Over You" follows last month's "Screaming Hallelujah" - the album's captivating opening track - and "Let's Turn This Back Around" and "Take It Through The Night" - all which have sparked excitement for the full-length LP.These early tracks have seen ongoing support from key UK national radio stations including Radio 2 and Absolute. In addition, Far From Saints have impressed concert goers with select early shows including a rapturously received sold-out headliner at EartH Theatre in London as well as stadium shows with Kings of Leon and major outdoor gigs with Paul Weller.Dwight said, "I can't wait to rock people's expectations with this record." Kelly said, "We don't exactly know where it's going, but ffs going there feels good!"Far From Saints vibrates with intensity, anchored by Kelly and Patty's striking vocals and Dwight's crisp guitar style. It's a set which very naturally blends different influences from its three creators, drawing upon Kelly's long desire to make a Nashville influence country rock record; Patty's love of indie rock and '90s country music; and Dwight's passion for Southern and hard rock. Collectively it's rich with the traits that have defined its recent tracks, but it goes deeper too, moving into gorgeous acoustic territory with "Faded Black Tattoo" and stomping, swampy blues with "The Ride."The album is available to pre-order or pre-save HERE. The band's official store offers bundles which include CDs and vinyl, both with a signed art print, as well as a t-shirt and a tote bag.Far From Saints headline London's Lafayette tonight before performing at the Black Deer, Glastonbury and Latitude festivals. Their summer schedule also includes big shows with Paul Weller, Incubus, Tom Jones and Hozier.Confirmed Far From Saints Tour Dates:June 12 at Lafayette in London (Headline Show)June 16 at Black Deer Festival (alongside Amanda Shires, Lucinda Williams & More!)June 17 in Thetford Forest (special guests to Paul Weller)June 24 at Eden Project in Cornwell (special guests to Incubus)June 25 at Glastonbury, Avalon StageJune 22 at Latitude FestivalJune 23 in Pangbourne, Englefield (special guests to Hozier)July 21 at Cardiff Castle (special guests to Tom Jones)July 22 at Latitude FestivalJuly 23 in Pangbourne at Englefield (special guests to Hozier)July 24 at Cardiff Castle (special guests to Tom Jones)



