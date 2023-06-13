Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 13/06/2023

Fred Abbott And The Wild Unknown - Shining Under The Soot

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fred Abbott is joined by a band of vocalists for his second post-Noah And The Whale "solo" album "Shining Under the Soot" to be released 7th July on Lojinx.

The second single to come from the album, 'The Way Out Is Through The Door' takes a more stripped back approach to the album's first single 'What Kind Of Trouble'. Again, featuring Steve Llewellyn on vocals, 'The Way Out Is Through The Door' is a poignant, powerful ballad, evoking the sound and spirit of Don Henley, Tom Petty and classic 80s radio-friendly rock.

The single is accompanied by a live video, filmed in 360 at London's Karma Studios. The stripped-back performance can be viewed interactively on YouTube and Facebook, allowing the viewer to pan around the live room as the band nails a genuine one-take version of the song.

As first-out-of-the-gate with his 2015 solo album "Serious Poke", following the split of NATW, Abbott let loose with the classic rock riffs and infectious hooks that, in hindsight, made his influence apparent on the later NATW material.

"A joyous blast of rollicking rock'n'roll" - Classic Rock
"The open-hearted emotional clout of Randy Newman" - Mojo
"Top-notch songwriting" - Evening Telegraph

In the intervening years Abbott has been paying the bills as jobbing producer, writer and session player working with a string of upcoming and established artists including Gabriella Cilmi, Tom Chaplin (Keane), Jamie Lawson, Cassyette, Charlotte OC, Kawala, Megan McKenna and more.
Fred Abbot and The Wild Unknown's "Shining Under the Soot" album will be released on British indie label Lojinx on 7th July 2023.






