Billboard Magazine Chart-Topping Singer/Songwriter, LeVelle, Releases His Anticipated Sophomore Album "Promise To Love"

The inspiration for his musical career stems from his early exposure to different forms of music. Drawing influence from artists like Sam Cooke, Al Green, and Gerald LeVert, he has an assorted range of musical role models. These influences alongside his life experiences have allowed for the development of his unique musical style. LeVelle was blessed with the opportunity to be Charlie Wilson's background singer and has graced the stage with other award-winning and talented artists such as Anthony Hamilton, Tank, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "PROMISE TO LOVE", LEVELLE's sophomore album is available now. The esthetics of "PROMISE TO LOVE", album were introduced to music lovers around the world with the release of singles, "ONLY IF", "WHAT LOVE SOUNDS LIKE" and the most recent release, "WORK IT OUT". "Promise to love is my promise to bring back that love, that traditional love. That respect for each other, letting everyone know that it's ok to love again and show love, which is what the world could use more or," mentions LeVelle."Promise to Love" features guest appearances, production and lyrics from some of today's greatest culture contributors, including; Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony Hamilton, After 7, Zacardi Cortez, Damon Thomas, JayShawn Champion and Sha Sha Jones.Earlier this year, LEVELLE released the first single, "ONLY IF," to rave reviews. The music video for "ONLY IF" is currently playing on BET SOUL and BET.com. "ONLY IF" was written by Sha Sha Jones and LeVelle Browning and produced by Neil Robinson. "I wanted to remind listeners of how it feels to truly be in love, by delivering an old school medley that displays passion and emotion that anyone can relate to," mentions LeVelle.In 2022, LEVELLE reached the top of the charts landing the #4 spot on the Billboard Magazine Adult R&B charts with his single, " Fell In Love " (Remix) featuring multi-award winning artist, Anthony Hamilton. Later on, he released his debut album, "My Journey Continues," to rave reviews and joined several tour dates on "The Night Tour", starring Maxwell, Joe and Anthony Hamilton.LeVelle, also referred to as "LB," is an R&B/ Neo-Soul artist and songwriter from Kansas City. LeVelle's drive and dedication for his music career is personified through his ecstatic personality. This coupled with his soulful voice gives way to the talented artist that is LeVelle.The inspiration for his musical career stems from his early exposure to different forms of music. Drawing influence from artists like Sam Cooke, Al Green, and Gerald LeVert, he has an assorted range of musical role models. These influences alongside his life experiences have allowed for the development of his unique musical style. LeVelle was blessed with the opportunity to be Charlie Wilson's background singer and has graced the stage with other award-winning and talented artists such as Anthony Hamilton, Tank, and Robin Thicke, to name a few.



