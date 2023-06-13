Reissue Campaign For A Produce's Ambient Catalog Continues With August 4th Release Of Expanded Edition Of Land Of A Thousand Trances On Independent Project Records





Originally released in 1994 as an eight-song album and expanded in 2007 to 18 tracks spread over two discs, this forthcoming edition features the expanded tracklisting and adds new liner notes, updated artwork (including some of the late artist's own photography) and IPR's signature oversized hand letterpress-printed CD packaging. This new expanded release of Land of A Thousand Trances is freshly-remastered by Third Man Mastering's Warren DeFever (His Name Is Alive).



This past February 17th, IPR reissued the first A Produce album, The Clearing to rave reviews. Writing for MOJO,



1. The Far Shore

2. Land Of A Thousand Trances

4. Insect Justice

5. The Dreaming Room

6. The Wall of Dali (#6)

7. It Comes In Waves

8. Meeting At Chiracahua

10. The Dreaming Room (Live)

11. Big Background

12. Lost River

13. Initiation

14. The Far Shore (Solo Version)

15. The Wall of Dali (#5)

16. It Comes In Waves (Extended Version)

17. Jimbe

18. Harold's House



Similarly to what Brian Eno had done in the mid 70s when he defined the context and nature of the newly baptised ambient genre, the late Barry



Transcendental at heart, A Produce's trance language encompassed ambient, industrial, new age and so-called world music, only to go further. It was eager to find a direct line from Gregorian chants to Erik Satie, while tending to the needs of a fractured post-modern world. To anyone who cares about etymologies, it was also properly psychedelic. There is certainly a parallel to be drawn between A Produce's work and that of some of his guiding lights: Terry Riley, Steve Roach, Robert Rich, Harold Budd, Jon Hassell… But it is also true that the voracious, multitudinous nature of the perfectly titled Land of a Thousand Trances feels unprecedented and idiosyncratic. You could compare it to A Produce's relationship with his city, Los Angeles, crucial muse since the post-punk days of his former band Afterimage: what he most loved about it was the simultaneous proximity of deserts, oceans, mountains and industrial metropolis.



Additional IPR releases will be announced shortly and will feature both remastered and expanded IPR classics (and in some cases bring long out-of-print titles back in print) as well as new music that fits the IPR aesthetic both musically and in design. By utilizing IPR's iconic hand-letterpress printed artwork created at Independent Project Press, the label will carry on with the design aesthetic that began in 1982 and has become its hallmark.



