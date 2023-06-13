Neon Nash Drops Hot New Hip-Hop/Pop Single "Sexy Jutsu"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising hip-hop sensation Neon Nash is back with her latest single, "Sexy Jutsu," delivering an infectious production that is sure to captivate listeners worldwide. Led by an exotic melody and Neon Nash's sensual vocals, this track showcases her musical prowess and solidifies her position as an artist to watch.



Following the success of her previous hits "Demon In A Bottle" and "Attack on B!tch," Neon Nash continues to make waves in the music scene with "Sexy Jutsu." The single seamlessly adds to her already impressive discography, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.



Drawing inspiration from the popular show Naruto, Neon Nash explains that "Sexy Jutsu" is a direct reference that fans will instantly recognize and love. The track exudes an irresistible energy, making it an essential addition to any summer playlist.



Neon Nash's unique style and undeniable talent shine through in "Sexy Jutsu," creating a mesmerizing experience for listeners. With her sensual vocals and captivating delivery, she effortlessly captures the essence of the song, leaving a lasting impression on all who hear it.



"Sexy Jutsu" is now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Don't miss out on this must-listen single that showcases Neon Nash's exceptional musical abilities. Stay tuned for more exciting releases from this rising star.



