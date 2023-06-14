Josh Ross' Debut US Single "Trouble" Hits Country Radio Today





Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of Nashville's most exciting new talents, Josh Ross, is set to prove his stardom stateside with his debut U.S. single, "Trouble." Hitting Country radio airwaves today, it is the second-most added song, spinning on 41 first-week stations. Penned by Ross and Mason Thornley, the song has been gaining traction on streaming platforms since its release and can currently be heard on Spotify's Hot Country playlist, Apple Music's Today's Country, Amazon's Country Heat and more.Ross has previously scored two Top 5 hits on Canadian country radio with "First Taste of Gone" and "On A Different Night," while continuing to share new music including his latest release " Red Flags " and upcoming track "Ain't Doin' Jack."Announced today, Ross will support Bailey Zimmerman as a special guest on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024, after previously joining Zimmerman on a run of shows earlier this year. Tonight, Ross kicks off on Nickelback's GET ROLLIN' TOUR along with Brantley Gilbert, set for 35 shows across the U.S. and Canada. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, please visit JoshRossMusic.com.Ross took the stage in downtown Nashville this past weekend, performing multiple times for packed crowds, including his first-ever CMA Fest performance on Thursday (6/8). Named one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch for 2023, Ross also appeared at Spotify House to perform "Trouble," fan-favorite tracks and soon-to-be-released music, before hitting UMG Nashville's Music Is Universal at Skydeck on Broadway.Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints. Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify's top country playlists like Hot Country, New Boots, and more, "First Taste of Gone" proved the rising Nashville star's emerging presence in the genre.Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 100 million streams across his collection of songs. In addition to "On A Different Night" and "First Taste of Gone," his catalog includes summertime anthem "Tall Boys," and the latest too-close-to-home emotional track "Red Flags." This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and already garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with "On A Different Night." His debut US single, "Trouble," is hitting country radio airwaves this summer, as he joins Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the GET ROLLIN' TOUR. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country's most promising new artists.



