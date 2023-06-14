Australian Pop Artist Sammi Constantine, Climbs To Bo 1 On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists





"Since we launched the aBreak58, Australia has shown us that they're home to many of the best indie artists in the world." said Bruce Tyler, CEO at aBreak SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announced that singer-songwriter and pop recording artist Sammi Constantine's single 'Dopamine' landed in the top spot on the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at abreakmusic.com.Sammi Constantine is an Australian vocalist, songwriter, and recording artist with a dark, electric, and edgy pop sound that is making waves in Australia's music scene. Constantine's lyrics are honest, raw, and authentic, conferring stories about life that resonate with listeners. Her recently released debut EP 'Dopamine' is receiving rave reviews and support from multiple radio stations and industry support from TikTok's Woman of AU & NZ playlist, Amazon, "Pop Lab", YouTube's " Released ", Apple Music's "New Music Daily", Spotify's NMF and many more."As a self-managed indie artist from Australia, seeing my song 'Dopamine' climb to #1 on the aBreak58 playlist and radio station is really encouraging." said Sammi Constantine "To know that 'Dopamine' is receiving worldwide airplay and exposure and is part of something this influential, is a dream. I am grateful to the team at aBreak for finding a way to support and showcase independent artists like me."Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres worldwide. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58."Since we launched the aBreak58, Australia has shown us that they're home to many of the best indie artists in the world." said Bruce Tyler, CEO at aBreak Music "Sammi easily caught our attention as one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the business. We could not be happier to be playing a role in helping audiences around the world to hear what she has to offer, including our current #1 song, 'Dopamine'."



