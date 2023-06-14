Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Raye Zaragoza Announces First-Ever Headline Tour Around Forthcoming Album Hold That Spirit (August 11)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raye Zaragoza has announced a string of 2023 tour dates throughout the United States, marking her first-ever headline tour and first time hitting the road with a band. Making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston and more, the LA-based singer-songwriter will perform songs from her forthcoming album Hold That Spirit, backed by indie folk-rock duo High Tea. Zaragoza will also perform special sets at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival in July and the Ghost Ranch Music Festival in August. All announced tour dates are listed below, with additional dates coming soon.

Hold That Spirit, due out August 11, was funded with Zaragoza's wedding savings after ending her engagement. The 12-song collection is a profound statement on her journey to celebrating a vibrant intersectional identity as a woman of mixed Indigenous, Asian and Hispanic heritage. Around the time of her 2021 breakout NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Zaragoza began to assemble a group of collaborators for this new album, ending up with a cast of powerful female producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and co-writers alongside her. Together, they explore the beliefs too-often forced on young women - how their lives should unfold, how they should appear to others, what success should mean to them - as a way to fully break free. Zaragoza recently unveiled lead single "Joy Revolution" with MILCK, which serves as a radiant thesis statement for the forthcoming record. Watch the "Joy Revolution" official music video here.

NPR Music described Zaragoza as a musician "unafraid to deliver incisive social and political messages," and UpWorthy praised her "tenacious feminist anthems [that] support women of color." She gained recognition in 2016 with "In The River," which was written to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. Her 2020 female empowerment anthem "Fight Like a Girl" advocates for reproductive rights, while her single "Red" spotlights domestic violence and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women organization, and "The It Girl" calls for colored women to have greater representation in the media. Zaragoza also writes the music for Netflix's 'Spirit Rangers,' a show featuring an all Native American writers room and cast, which just returned for its second season. Her work outside of music has included collaborating with (and serving as an ambassador for) Graduate Hotels, Faherty, Taylor Guitars, Thundervoice Hat Co, Sennheiser and Patreon.
For more information, please visit https://www.rayezaragoza.com.

Raye Zaragoza 2023 Tour Dates:
July 4 - World One Festival - El Cerrito, CA
July 16 - Indigenous Red Market - Oakland, CA
July 23 - Levitt Amp - Green Bay, WI
July 28-30 Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI
August 26 - Ghost Ranch Music Festival - Abiquiu, NM
September 14 - Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA*
September 21-23 - Áak'w Rock Indigenous Music Festival - Juneau, AK
September 27 - Soiled Dove Underground - Denver, CO*
September 28 - UWYO Poke's Pub - Laramie, WY*
September 30 - E-Town Hall - Boulder, CO
October 2 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE*
October 3 - XBK - Des Moines, IA*
October 4 - North Street Cabaret - Madison, WI*
October 8 - Logan Square Auditorium - Chicago, IL*
October 10 - Club Passim - Boston, MA*
October 12 - Joe's Pub - New York, NY*
October 13 - City Winery Loft - Philadelphia, PA*
October 14 - Jammin Java - Washington, D.C.*
October 16 - Eddie's Attic - Atlanta, GA*
October 19 - Salem Art Festival - Salem, OR
October 20 - Walters Cultural Arts Center - Hillsboro, OR
*headline show.






