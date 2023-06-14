Kali Uchis Confirms 'Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II'





Tickets for the dates, produced by Live Nation, are available starting Wednesday, June 14 with an artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 10A.M. local time.



The new dates celebrate Uchis' recent album, Red Moon In Venus, released to widespread critical acclaim in March, which became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. It's out now via Geffen Records—listen here.



Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the Red Moon In Venus Tour, which included stops at New York's



Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival's top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator,



Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker,



Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin



Raised between Virginia and Colombia,



KALI UCHIS THE RED MOON IN VENUS TOUR PT.II:











October 3—El Paso, TX— UTEP Don Haskins Center*

* with Tokischa

† with Buscabulla. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis confirms the Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II, an additional run of headline arena dates including stops at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A., San Diego's Viejas Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and more, with special guests Dominican rapper and songwriter Tokischa, Buscabulla (L.A. only) and more to be announced - see full routing below.Tickets for the dates, produced by Live Nation, are available starting Wednesday, June 14 with an artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 10A.M. local time.The new dates celebrate Uchis' recent album, Red Moon In Venus, released to widespread critical acclaim in March, which became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. It's out now via Geffen Records—listen here.Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the Red Moon In Venus Tour, which included stops at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more.Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival's top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo and tracks "Moonlight," which V Magazine called "woozy and delectable," and "I Wish You Roses," which PAPER lauded as "luxurious" and "immaculately produced."Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit "telepatía" has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.KALI UCHIS THE RED MOON IN VENUS TOUR PT.II: September 22—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena* September 24—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center* September 26—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena* September 29—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena* September 30—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl*†October 3—El Paso, TX— UTEP Don Haskins Center** with Tokischa† with Buscabulla.



