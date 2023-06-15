Celebrate Father's Day With Rock'n Dad Jokes From RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store



A20: Come on, baby, light my fire. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store (https://www.rockmerch.com) celebrates Father's Day with some of our most dreadful Dad Jokes. Rock'n Dad Jokes that have a little fun at the expense of our favorite Rock Stars are a regular feature of the RockMerch web site at RockMerch.com/DadJokes."We would probably be a lot more successful if we didn't torment our customers with Dad Jokes, but we can't help ourselves," said Steve Newman, RockMerch Social Media/PR Dept., "Unfortunately, our Dad Jokes are particularly painful."Here are some Dad Jokes that will make you the least popular person at your family get together for Father's Day:Q1: What did they say to Elton John when he couldn't decide between Indigo, Turquoise, Cobalt, Cyan, and Sapphire?Q2: What does Roger Daltrey say whenever he gets a wrong number?Q3: Why did the security guard stop Robert Plant?Q4: What do folks tell Sting after he hasn't showered in a while?Q5: What band should never open a bakery?Q6: Who is the most generous pop star?Q7: What did Steven Tyler say after Joe Perry suggested they should go another 50 years?Q8: Why is Paul Simon never in a hurry?Q9: Why will no one eat Tim Armstrong's food?Q10: Why is Dave Grohl always the last one to leave a party?Q11: Why is James Hetfield in such high demand for kids' birthday parties?Q12: What's the most hated band in the morning?Q13: What did David Gilmour say after Roger Waters double dipped the guacamole?Q14: What pop star won the speed singing contest?Q15: What did Gwen Stefani say when the minister asked if she accepted her marriage vows?Q16: What is a lot of traffic on the way to an Eddie Vedder concert called?Q17: How come you never see Alanis Morrissette applaud?Q18: Why are fishermen always in successful bands?Q19: How come you must never talk politics with Mick Jagger?Q20: What did Jim Morrison tell his girlfriend when he couldn't get the BBQ to ignite?Answers:A1: I guess that's why they call it the blues.A2: Who are you? Who, who, who, who?A3: He was going in through the out door.A4: Don't stand so close to me.A5: Limp BizkitA6: CherA7: Dream onA8: He always has plenty of thyme.A9: It's rancid.A10: He'll stick around.A11: He's the master of puppets.A12: The AlarmA13: Hey you!A14: Taylor SwiftA15: No doubtA16: A Pearl JamA17: She has one hand in her pocket.A18: They sold their sole for Rock 'n Roll.A19: Once you start him up, he'll never stop!A20: Come on, baby, light my fire.



