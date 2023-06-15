Celebrate Father's Day With Rock'n Dad Jokes From RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store (https://www.rockmerch.com) celebrates Father's Day with some of our most dreadful Dad Jokes. Rock'n Dad Jokes that have a little fun at the expense of our favorite Rock Stars are a regular feature of the RockMerch web site at RockMerch.com/DadJokes.
"We would probably be a lot more successful if we didn't torment our customers with Dad Jokes, but we can't help ourselves," said Steve Newman, RockMerch Social Media/PR Dept., "Unfortunately, our Dad Jokes are particularly painful."
Here are some Dad Jokes that will make you the least popular person at your family get together for Father's Day:
Q1: What did they say to Elton John
when he couldn't decide between Indigo, Turquoise, Cobalt, Cyan, and Sapphire?
Q2: What does Roger
Daltrey say whenever he gets a wrong number?
Q3: Why did the security guard stop Robert Plant?
Q4: What do folks tell Sting
after he hasn't showered in a while?
Q5: What band should never open a bakery?
Q6: Who is the most generous pop star?
Q7: What did Steven Tyler
say after Joe Perry
suggested they should go another 50 years?
Q8: Why is Paul Simon
never in a hurry?
Q9: Why will no one eat Tim Armstrong's food?
Q10: Why is Dave Grohl always the last one to leave a party?
Q11: Why is James
Hetfield in such high demand for kids' birthday parties?
Q12: What's the most hated band in the morning?
Q13: What did David
Gilmour say after Roger
Waters double dipped the guacamole?
Q14: What pop star won the speed singing contest?
Q15: What did Gwen Stefani
say when the minister asked if she accepted her marriage vows?
Q16: What is a lot of traffic on the way to an Eddie Vedder
concert called?
Q17: How come you never see Alanis Morrissette applaud?
Q18: Why are fishermen always in successful bands?
Q19: How come you must never talk politics with Mick Jagger?
Q20: What did Jim Morrison tell his girlfriend when he couldn't get the BBQ to ignite?
Answers:
A1: I guess that's why they call it the blues.
A2: Who are you? Who, who, who, who?
A3: He was going in through the out door.
A4: Don't stand so close to me.
A5: Limp Bizkit
A6: Cher
A7: Dream
on
A8: He always has plenty of thyme.
A9: It's rancid.
A10: He'll stick around.
A11: He's the master of puppets.
A12: The Alarm
A13: Hey you!
A14: Taylor Swift
A15: No doubt
A16: A Pearl
Jam
A17: She has one hand in her pocket.
A18: They sold their sole for Rock 'n Roll.
A19: Once you start him up, he'll never stop!
A20: Come on, baby, light my fire.