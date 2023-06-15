Multi-Platinum Music Artist 24kGoldn's Bearded Dragon "Puff" Named The First Official Rep-Resentative Of Leading Reptile Care Brand, Zilla





The global hit has accumulated over 3.5 billion streams to date and has attained certifications in over 29 countries worldwide, including 7x Platinum in the U.S., and landed on 'Best Songs of the Year' lists from XXL, Billboard, SPIN, Stereogum, NYLON, New York Times, Rolling Stone and more. 24kGoldn is continuously releasing new music, including 2022's "Checkers" and 2023's "Bite", and has recently collaborated with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Zilla, the leading supplier of reptile care products and a brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio, announced a partnership with multi-platinum recording artist 24kGoldn's newly adopted bearded dragon Puff, who has been named the first official "Rep-Resentative" of the brand. Puff, an orange morph bearded dragon, will star in the brand's "Rep Yourself" campaign that encourages reptile owners to express themselves and celebrate what sets them and their beloved pets apart from everyone else. The "Rep Yourself" campaign is part of a comprehensive brand refresh created to reflect the modern and unique ethos of its current customer base.Reptile ownership has risen steadily over the past few years, with six million U.S. households now owning at least one reptile and Gen Z reptile owners increasing from 18% in 2018 to 29% in 2022, according to the American Pet Products Association's latest National Pet Owners Survey. Becoming a first-time pet parent can be complex, and many new reptile owners need guidance. Together, 24kGoldn, Puff, and Zilla will provide the growing reptile community with expert guidance and advice that will help new and existing pet parents thrive. Starting today, consumers can be a part of Puff's journey by following 24kGoldn's TikTok, 24kGoldn's Instagram, and Zilla's social channels."Throughout my life and career, I've stayed true to myself and my individuality by playing by my own rules. I am unapologetically me, and that's exactly what Zilla and the Rep Yourself campaign is all about," said 24kGoldn. "Puff is the first pet I've ever owned, and I've wanted a Bearded Dragon for years. Getting a reptile can be intimidating - there's lots to learn about how to care for these beautiful animals - but Zilla makes it simple. I can't wait for my fans and other reptile parents to get to know Puff and all the creature comforts that make her feel at home and celebrate her uniqueness."Reptile owners are encouraged to share their caretaking tips and creative habitats by posting on social media, using the hashtag #RepYourself for a chance to be featured on Zilla's Instagram channel and Rep Yourself series on the Zilla website.Inspired by his new pet and dedicated to creating the best possible environment for her, 24kGoldn and the experts at Zilla co-created limited-edition, custom-designed terrarium background screens guaranteed to bring a unique flair to every terrarium. 24kGoldn's eye-catching personal style comes to life in vibrant colors and designs, unlike any other terrarium screens on the market. This fall, reptile parents nationwide can purchase the first 24kGoldn design featuring a graffiti-inspired print at their favorite pet supply retailers, including Petco and Amazon. Another exclusive-to-Petco design featuring artistic reptile scales and jewel tones will also be available nationally at Petco pet care centers and petco.com this fall.In celebration of the partnership with Puff and 24kGoldn, Zilla is thrilled to partner with Pets in the Classroom on an exciting Back to School initiative. Pets in the Classroom is an educational grant program that has served over 226,000 teachers, impacting over nine million students, with financial and educational support that helps teachers acquire and maintain small animals in the classroom. According to an annual Pets in the Classroom survey, 99% of respondents said that having a pet in the classroom has been a positive experience. Stay tuned for more information about how 24kGoldn and Puff will be giving back to deserving classrooms this fall."Growing up, I wasn't able to have a pet, so being able to work with an organization like Pets in the Classroom that helps teach responsibility while providing the love and fun of a reptile or small animal means a lot to me," said 24kGoldn."Since 2018, 1.5 million new pet parents have entered the reptile category, and while the adoption of traditional pets has slowed, reptile ownership continues to rise. The recent popularity of reptiles has opened the door to a new audience and Zilla is dedicated to educating the next generation," said Ernie Katris, Head of Marketing and Innovation for Zilla. "Our passion for reptiles is why we got into this business, and we're thrilled to be working with 24kGoldn and Puff to help us educate and inspire reptile parents everywhere."Zilla is committed to producing innovative products that enable pet parents to build and maintain a healthy reptile living space. From integrated habitats to complete, species-specific nutrition formulations, Zilla products are designed to give reptile pets the best of what they need to live healthy and happy lives. Zilla products are sold nationwide at Petco pet care centers and petco.com, Amazon, and other pet stores. For more information, please visit zillarules.com and follow us on Instagram @zillarules.San Francisco native Golden Landis Von Jones, aka 24kGoldn, broke into the scene in late 2019 via his Platinum debut single "Valentino" after signing to RECORDS/Columbia Records. He quickly demonstrated to the world that his sound was universal, appearing on over 40 Spotify Viral 50 lists internationally. 24kGoldn wrapped that year with the release of his genre-bending 8 track EP, Dropped Outta College, which had a multiple week run at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The EP included his second Platinum single "City Of Angels," which has over 630 million global streams to date. Fast forward to today, 24kGoldn boasts over 6.1 billion worldwide streams of his catalogue, with his debut album El Dorado achieving Gold certification following incredible performances on Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel, the AMAs, MTV EMA's and New Year's Rockin' Eve. The album's success is bolstered, in part, by the breakout single "Mood" featuring Iann Dior, which captured the masses and became a cultural phenomenon. The song spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and on the Pop radio chart, where it set the record for most spun song in a 7-day period. The global hit has accumulated over 3.5 billion streams to date and has attained certifications in over 29 countries worldwide, including 7x Platinum in the U.S., and landed on 'Best Songs of the Year' lists from XXL, Billboard, SPIN, Stereogum, NYLON, New York Times, Rolling Stone and more. 24kGoldn is continuously releasing new music, including 2022's "Checkers" and 2023's "Bite", and has recently collaborated with Travis Barker, Lil Tecca, Arizona.



