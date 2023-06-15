Alison Brown & Sierra Hull's Instruments Duel On Chamber-Grass Duet "Sweet Sixteenths"





Today, Brown shares the "Sweet Sixteenths" video featuring a fiery yet delicate instrumental duel between Brown and Hull that spans the entire fretboard of the banjo and mandolin from the lowest notes to the highest during the skillful, adventurous performance.



While Brown and Hull both share deep roots in bluegrass music, the two are like-minded musical adventurers and their collaboration on "Sweet Sixteenths" simultaneously offers a tip of the hat to classical music and the bluegrass banjo/mandolin duets that banjoist Alan Munde and mandolinist Sam Bush recorded in the '70s. The video was filmed at Compass Sound Studio during the recording session, offering viewers a behind the scenes glimpse of the two master instrumentalists at work.



"I've always loved the sound of the banjo and mandolin together and I wrote this tune specifically with



"Alison has long been one of my favorite collaborators in the studio so recording this duet was extra special," Hull adds. "It's really rewarding and exciting to work on a piece of music this complex with a fellow female musician. We shared a lot of laughs and smiles arranging and recording this!"



"Playing with



Brown's On Banjo record has been called "a masterclass" (No Depression), "refreshing" (NPR/KUTX), "dazzling" (AllMusic) and more. In addition to Hull, On Banjo includes collaborations with fellow female virtuosos Sharon Isbin and Anat Cohen, as well as actor/comedian/banjoist Steve



Last month, she had the honor of performing the iconic Gibson banjo of the legendary Earl Scruggs at the Country



Alison Brown on Tour:

Thurs., Jun. 22 | UC Park & Market | San Diego

Fri., Jun. 23 | Musical Instrument Museum | Phoenix, AZ

Fri., Jul. 14 | Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2023 | Oak Hill, NY

Fri., Aug. 11 |

Sat., Aug. 12 | Cain Park | Cleveland, OH

Sun., Aug. 13 | Homer Center for the Arts | Homer, NY

Mon., Aug. 14 | Chautauqua Institution | Chautauqua, NY

Fri., Sep. 8 | Bristol Rhythm and

Sat., Sep. 23 | FreshGrass Festival | North Adams, MA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning musician and Compass Records co-founder Alison Brown is known as one of the world's top banjo instrumentalists. The Banjo Hall of Famer has collaborated with artists across every genre, delivering eye-opening revelations for the wide stylistic reach of the banjo. On her recently released record On Banjo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart, Brown is joined by mandolin wunderkind Sierra Hull for a blistering chamber-grass duet called "Sweet Sixteenths."Today, Brown shares the "Sweet Sixteenths" video featuring a fiery yet delicate instrumental duel between Brown and Hull that spans the entire fretboard of the banjo and mandolin from the lowest notes to the highest during the skillful, adventurous performance.While Brown and Hull both share deep roots in bluegrass music, the two are like-minded musical adventurers and their collaboration on "Sweet Sixteenths" simultaneously offers a tip of the hat to classical music and the bluegrass banjo/mandolin duets that banjoist Alan Munde and mandolinist Sam Bush recorded in the '70s. The video was filmed at Compass Sound Studio during the recording session, offering viewers a behind the scenes glimpse of the two master instrumentalists at work."I've always loved the sound of the banjo and mandolin together and I wrote this tune specifically with Sierra in mind," says Brown. One of my favorite bluegrass albums when I was starting out was Sam Bush and Alan Munde's Together Again for the First Time. Their banjo/mandolin duet on "Howdy in Hickman County" really caught my ear. I was trying to capture some of that spirit though, admittedly, "Sweet Sixteenths" has a few more notes!""Alison has long been one of my favorite collaborators in the studio so recording this duet was extra special," Hull adds. "It's really rewarding and exciting to work on a piece of music this complex with a fellow female musician. We shared a lot of laughs and smiles arranging and recording this!""Playing with Sierra is always a joy and I was thrilled that she was up for recording this with me," Brown continues. She has the most amazing touch and dexterity - I still have no idea how she was able to play the ascending run that used every fret on the first string, and nail it every time!"Brown's On Banjo record has been called "a masterclass" (No Depression), "refreshing" (NPR/KUTX), "dazzling" (AllMusic) and more. In addition to Hull, On Banjo includes collaborations with fellow female virtuosos Sharon Isbin and Anat Cohen, as well as actor/comedian/banjoist Steve Martin and Kronos Quartet among others. Listen to the new record, here: found.ee/onbanjoLast month, she had the honor of performing the iconic Gibson banjo of the legendary Earl Scruggs at the Country Music Hall of Fame's donation event. This month, she'll perform in her hometown of San Diego, and across the U.S. with dates in Phoenix, Tucson, Cleveland and more. For a full list of tour dates, visit alisonbrown.com/home#tour.Alison Brown on Tour:Thurs., Jun. 22 | UC Park & Market | San DiegoFri., Jun. 23 | Musical Instrument Museum | Phoenix, AZFri., Jul. 14 | Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2023 | Oak Hill, NYFri., Aug. 11 | The Ark | Ann Arbor, MISat., Aug. 12 | Cain Park | Cleveland, OHSun., Aug. 13 | Homer Center for the Arts | Homer, NYMon., Aug. 14 | Chautauqua Institution | Chautauqua, NYFri., Sep. 8 | Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival | Bristol, TN/VASat., Sep. 23 | FreshGrass Festival | North Adams, MA



