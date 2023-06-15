Platinum Alternative Artist Grandson Releases "Half My Heart" Video





The new music video features grandson performing the song, inspired by getting in the way of your own happiness, in a playground merry-go-round, amidst other park-goers and their activities.



"In the midst of a really dark period of my life we wrote this kinda light song about the circular, cyclical nature of repeated habits," grandson shares. "I wanted to make a video that leaned into the futile attempts at running away from who you are or who you're meant to be with. Plus I got to wear RC cars on my feet which was pretty sick"



"'Half My Heart' is about feeling stuck in love," creative director Zach Bailey shares. "We wanted to return to the child-like innocence and vulnerability of giving your heart to someone and all the frustration, bliss and embarrassment that comes with it. Once Jordan finally loosens his grip on the idea and lets go, he is able to break the spell and start the journey with his unknown love interest at the end."



Co-written with Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, "Half My Heart" features background vocals from Shinoda and pop-electronic artist Wafia. Sonically, the song draws on grandson's appreciation for modern alternative artists like Dominic Fike, Joji, Deb Never, Mac Miller and more.



In writing this song, grandson was in the trenches with his mental health. "I was wondering how much these issues are about growing up and out of it, how much is about accepting and learning to live with your faults, and how to still show up for your partner when you can barely show up for yourself," he says.



grandson's new album turns the lens definitively inward, resulting in a 12 track collection of grandson's most personal and vulnerable songwriting to date. After 2020's daring theatrical debut album, Death of an Optimist, the singer-songwriter wanted to create a project where he felt like he had "something to lose." An album that featured honest conversations about his struggles that he was so desperately trying to overcome through songwriting in the first place. "I didn't feel like I was bringing all of me to the table," he says.



grandson has set off on a massive global headline tour, with over 30,000 tickets already sold in the US alone. Kicking things off with a two-month North American trek, the U.S. leg began May 12th in San Diego, CA at the House of Blues and sees the alternative artist traverse major markets coast-to-coast. Featuring special guests K. Flay, Jack kays, DE'WAYNE and No Love For The Middle Child on select dates, the tour concludes in Hampton Beach, NH at Wally's on July 11th. The tour will also see grandson visiting Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Tickets for all dates are on sale now and see below for grandson's full tour routing. For more information on the upcoming dates, visit www.grandsonmusic.com/tour.



GRANDSON TOUR ROUTING:

K.Flay (Direct Support May 12th - June 29th)

* Jack Kays

# DE'WAYNE

^ No Love For The Middle Child & grandson only

@ Festival Date



June 15th - The Admiral - Omaha, Nebraska *

June 16th - The Factory - St. Louis, Missouri *

June 17th - Boulevardia Festival - Kansas City, Missouri @

June 19th - Mission Ballroom - Denver, Colorado *

June 20th - The Complex - Salt Lake City, Utah *

June 22nd - Revolution Concert House - Boise, Idaho *

June 23rd - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, Washington *

June 24th - Roseland Theatre - Portland, Oregon *

June 26th - Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, California *

June 27th - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, California *

June 29th - Van Buren - Phoenix, Arizona *

July 1st - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma ^

July 2nd - Growlers - Memphis, Tennessee ^

July 3rd - Bogarts - Cincinnati, Ohio ^

July 10th - The Met - Pawtucket, Rhode Island ^

July 11th - Wally's - Hampton Beach, New Hampshire ^



grandson molds genres, sculpting rock, hip-hop, and electronic into a vision of alternative you've never quite heard, seen, or felt before. Having amassed a staggering 1 billion streams and counting, the platinum-certified Canadian / American maverick flouts boundaries only to achieve stylistic unity with alacrity. He infiltrated culture as a sonic insurgent with a pair of EPs - a modern tragedy Vol. 1-2 -and the 2x platinum single "Blood // Water." In 2020, he continued to engage with his epically enigmatic full-length debut, Death of An Optimist. 