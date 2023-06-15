Bombay Bicycle Club To Release New Album 'My Big Day' In October 2023





The album was produced by vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band's own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band's widespread appeal.



Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this summer.



To coincide with the album's announcement,



The accompanying video, directed by Jon Higgs from



Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020's



The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).



The band play two intimate return shows in Ramsgate and London later this month, ahead of a series of UK/European festival appearances including Mad Cool, Y Not, Pukkelpop and WOMAD. The band will then embark on a spate of dates across the UK in association with record stores this Autumn in support of the album's release, followed by a full European headline tour in November. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club return with their sixth studio album, My Big Day, due for release on October 20 via AWAL.The album was produced by vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band's own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band's widespread appeal.Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this summer.To coincide with the album's announcement, Bombay Bicycle Club have also shared the album's title track—a crunching, infectious leftfield pop song painted in technicolor. It's a typically unpredictable guitar song that the band revel in writing and are long since revered for.The accompanying video, directed by Jon Higgs from Everything Everything and Kit Monteith (a long-time friend of the band, who plays percussion for Foals when not directing music videos), showcases a local newscast covering some heavy-hitting news. Look out for international versions of the video, translated and with local graphics, launching on June 21.Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020's Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track Heaven and Ben Allen who co-produces Turn The World On—the band previously worked with Allen on their hit single Shuffle back in 2011.The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).The band play two intimate return shows in Ramsgate and London later this month, ahead of a series of UK/European festival appearances including Mad Cool, Y Not, Pukkelpop and WOMAD. The band will then embark on a spate of dates across the UK in association with record stores this Autumn in support of the album's release, followed by a full European headline tour in November.



